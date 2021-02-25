Bemotrizinol Market Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future-Forecast till 2031

Bemotrizinol Market: Overview and Dynamics

Bemotrizinol is an oil-soluble organic compound that is used to absorb UV rays with a variable absorption peak of different concentrations. Sun burn, sweat and sun tanning are some of the major factors of the skin injury in a sunny environment. Owing to the inclination of consumers towards quality sunscreens and increase in disposable income, sales of sun care products are expected to increase. This in turn pushed the bemotrizinol market to rise with a higher single digit CAGR over the forecast period (2020-2030).

Prominent market players are approaching towards the initiative of refreshing and effects improvement of bemotrizinol, utilized in skin care, sunscreen, baby care products etc. This has been observed as a recent trend in the industry, elevating the market revenues to new tangents. For example, Hubei Artec Biotechnology, MFCI, Guangzhou Hony New Material Co. Ltd., etc. amongst others are in process to launch products with the best SPF boosting quality along with maintaining skin color.

As per the industry requirements, the bemotrizinol is the most effective UV absorber available and has synergistic effects on the SPF when formulated with iscotrizinol. However UVA and UVB absorber based bemotrizinol market to have a higher growth rate expectation up till 2030 owing to the regions having high exposure to ultraviolet rays.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

As per COVID-19 pandemic, the countries are being forced to impose lockdowns and maintain social distancing measures strictly across the globe, flattening the economic curve globally. The result has carried out disruptions in almost every market and bemotrizinol market has also been affected largely. The pandemic has presented massive disruptions leading towards economic losses at a global level in the demand supply equilibrium across multiple industries. However, consistently owing to slow growth rate, the generous sector of pharmacy and healthcare would help the bemotrizinol market to create respective demands.

Segmentation Analysis of Bemotrizinol Market

The global bemotrizinol market is divided into four major segments: application, end use application, and region.

On the basis of application, Bemotrizinol market has been segmented as follows:

Sunscreen

Gel

On the basis of end user application, Bemotrizinol market has been segmented as follows:

Chemical industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Healthcare

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, Bemotrizinol market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Bemotrizinol Market: Regional Outlook

Based on regional split, the report “Bemotrizinol Market” takes into account six prominent regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Bemotrizinol is not approved by the US FDA (United States Food and Drug Administration), however is approved in the European Union and some other parts of the world. Europe holds nearly 40% of the revenue under bemotrizinol market.

Further Asia- pacific is projected to turn out as the most promising region under bemotrizinol market owing to the high exposure to the ultraviolet rays and skin sensation of the people, the region would witness high growth rate for the assessment year 2020-30. Latin America and Middle East Africa account for nominal shares under bemotrizinol market.

Bemotrizinol Market: Key Players

Being a moderately consolidated market, players have dominant presence across regions through streamlined distribution networks BASF, Hubei Artec biotechnology, MFCI co. ltd, Guangzhou Honynew material co. ltd etc. are amongst the prominent players in bemotrizinol market accounting for over 40% of the market revenues.

Market player’s initiative taken by BASF to develop products efficient for skin protections free of any preservative and acquires a long lasting effect on the human skin. BASF has developed a wide range of products named ‘TINOSORB’ providing photo stability and UV protection owing to the applications of the personal care, is set to bolster the bemotrizinol market at a nominal pace.

