Fatliquoring agents Market Size, Trends, Worldwide Outlook & Forecast To 2031

Fatliquoring Agents Market: Overview and Dynamics

Fatliquoring agents serve the purpose of softening leather material by using fats and an oil following tannage before the leather is dried up. Owing to the utilization of significant amounts of fatliquoring agents in leathers is expected to foray fatliquoring agents market ahead with a higher single-digit CAGR over the assessment period. Demand of fatliquoring agents has surged owing to the bandwagon effect observed amongst leather manufacturers. Key consumers of fatliquoring agents are Kering S.A, Hermes, Samsonite, Tapestry and Adidas have played major role in fatliquoring agents market growth.

Rise in prices of natural oils in fatliquoring process has paved a way for the cheaper substitutes, synthetic oils in the market. Owing to the rise in demand of synthetic oils, market goliaths consistently putting efforts to come up with innovative softening solutions has been identified as a recent trend within the industry. For example BASF SE, TFL Ledertechnik GmbH & Co., LANXESS AG, Bayer AG and Clariant International Ltd. amongst others are witnessed to launch fatliquoring agents with excellent properties such as heat stability and light fastness.

Soft leather touch observed post utilization of fatliquoring agents has attracted the automotive industry towards the market. Automotive leather manufacturers are also inclined towards fatliquoring agents owing to the rise in demand of fatliquored leather. Automotive industry is set to provide a platform for the fatliquoring agents market growth. Short-lived factors such as COVID-19 to affect the market in short-run but the market is set to gain pace in fatliquoring agents market as the automotive industry resurrects by the end of 1st quarter of 2022.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The countries has been crippled by the spread of the corona virus and forced to impose lockdowns followed by strict social distancing measures across the globe. Fatliquoring agents market has also been affected largely and has disrupted almost every market including fatliquoring agents market flattening the global economic curve. COVID-19 pandemic has presented massive disruptions in the demand supply equilibrium across multiple industries, leading towards economic losses at a global level. However, consistently upgrading industrial safety measures and COVID-19 guidelines for people’s safety would help the fatliquoring agents market to rebound strongly best by the fourth phase of 2020.

Synthetic Oils to Dominate the Growth of Natural Fats by the Mid-Term Forecast Period

Utilization of optimum type of material for leather softening plays a major role in calculating the price of leather. Of the major types fatliquoring agents used such as polymers, natural fats, synthetic oils and mineral oils. The demand for natural fats is slowly fading owing to the rise in prices by 2 folds over the past half-decade while demand of synthetic oils based fatliquoring agents market is growing owing to the manufacturers’ ability to expand at economies of scale with lowered price ranges. Followed by natural fats growth, mineral oil and polymers together are set to grow the fatliquoring agents market at a nominal pace over the mid-term forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis of fatliquoring agents market

The global fatliquoring agents market is divided into four major segments: material type, end use, form and region

On the basis of material type, fatliquoring agents market has been segmented as follows:

Polymer

Natural fats

Synthetic oils

Mineral oils

On the basis of form, fatliquoring agents market has been segmented as follows:

Solid

Liquid

On the basis of end user application, fatliquoring agents market has been segmented as follows:

Leather industry

Automotive industry

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, fatliquoring agents market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Fatliquoring agents market: Regional Outlook

Based on regional split, the report “fatliquoring agents market” takes into account six prominent regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Of these, Asia Pacific collectively accounts for nearly 30% of the fatliquoring agents market share.

Followed by East Asia, Europe is expected to turn out as the most promising region under fatliquoring agents market owing to consistent stringent modifications in the sun proof, water proof, stabilizing leather skin innovations. Middle East & Africa and Latin America is also set to provide immense potential for the fatliquoring agents market growth in long-run.

Fatliquoring Agents Market: Key Players

Being a moderately consolidated market, players have dominant presence across regions through streamlined distribution networks. BASF SE, Stahl leather international, LANXESS, Bayer AG, Clariant AG etc. are amongst the prominent players in fatliquoring agents market accounting for majority of the market shares.

