Homopolymer resins Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2031

Homopolymer resins Market: Overview

Homopolymer resins are a materials which are derived from the process of polymerization, homopolymer resins can be a synthetic additive to polymers and other materials manufacturing. Homopolymer resins has found its use in various end-use industries, such as textiles, household goods, automotive industry, pipe, healthcare and films materials, etc. The wide range of practical applications of the homopolymer resins is expected to increase the demand from different end-use industries over the forecast period. Homopolymer resins can be used in manufacturing of different components in the electrical industries.

Homopolymer resins has been used in packaging industries as packaging films are manufactured by homopolymer resins. Moreover the rise in the pipe materials industry is likely to expand the market for homopolymer resins.

Homopolymer resins Market: Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for different packed materials eventually leads to the growing demand for homopolymer resins in the near future. Homopolymer resins acts as a synthetic additive in the production process of packaging films and electrical components.

The global consumption of textiles is expected to drive the market for homopolymer resins. Additionally, quick thermo stability property of homopolymer resins leads to increase in demand across the globe and is likely to have a positive impact on the global homopolymer resins market. The rising expenditure on the electrical battery and components is likely to expand the electrical industry, which is expected to push the demand for homopolymer resins.

The developments in the healthcare sector and industrial infrastructure is likely to boost the homopolymer resins market.

The rising growth of bulk packaging and piping industries across the world is creating the demand for homopolymer resins. Manufacturers of homopolymer resins are relying on the development of electrical, textile, packaging and household goods industry for the growth of homopolymer resins market.

Homopolymer resins Market: Market Segmentation

The homopolymer resins market is segmented into different parts based on: grade type, technology, end-user industries and geography. Among grade type Industrial grade homopolymer resins is commonly used in the end-use industries. Among end-use industries household goods and packaging industries are prominent in the homopolymer resins market.

Based on grade type, the homopolymer resins market is segmented into:

Food Grade

Medical Grade

Industrial Grade

Based on form, the homopolymer resins market is segmented into:

Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Sheet Extrusion & Thermoforming

Others

Based on end-user industry, the Homopolymer resins market is segmented into:

Household Goods

Textiles

Packaging

Films

Healthcare

Pipe

Automotive

Electrical Industries

Others

Homopolymer resins Market: Regional Outlook

Homopolymer resins market has categorized into seven critical regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and the Middle East and Africa. Homopolymer resins market is expected to register healthy growth across all the geographies during the forecast period.

Homopolymer resins market is expected to show growth during the forecast period, as the packaging and household goods industries are growing across the globe. The Asia Pacific represents a prominent region with significant market share, and the market will grow at a significant rate due to the rising materials and healthcare industries in the region. China and India’s developing market is expected to positively impact the growth of the homopolymer resins market.

The growth of prominent end-use industries across the world is anticipated to boost the demand for homopolymer resins over the forecast period. Moreover, North America and Europe are growing market due to high per capita income and the consumers’ demand for textiles and films packaging products. The homopolymer resins market is steadily increasing with the rising demand for electric batteries and electrical components across all regions.

Additionally, Middle East & Africa are projected to showcase steady growth in the global homopolymer resins market due to the rise in the textiles and packaging industry along with the chemical and material industry in the region.

Homopolymer resins Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the homopolymer resins market are Ronald Mark Associates, Inc., ExxonMobil, I. Stern & Co., LyondellBasell, Entec Polymers, SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd., Birch Plastics Inc., DuPont USA and Formosa Plastics among others.

