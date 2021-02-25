Procream Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights & Forecast till 2031

Global Procream Market Overview

Procream is a kind of whey protein concentrate. Procream is a co-product of whey protein, which contains a high level of both phospholipids and whey protein. Procream is primarily used in nutrition and weight gainer supplements. Globally, the demand for whey products has increased since the last five years and is fueling the procream market significantly. Further, the use of procream in various bakery items is increasing drastically for enhancing the creaminess and texture of the recipe. Rising consumers’ awareness and healthier eating lifestyle is boosting the procream market growth at a greater extent.

IDI SAS, a French dairy company, which is an expert in manufacturing and developing dairy ingredients has developed several new ingredients offering healthier frozen desserts and icecreams. The demand for procream is mainly influenced by health benefits as procream enables the user to reduce sugar and fat content of the food, which offers several health benefits to the consumers. The procream is designed to meet definite requirements such as taste, flow properties and cost optimization. Furthermore, procream also acts as a stabilizer when used for formation of icecreams. Use of procream in various animal nutrition is expected to increase moderately during the forecast period.

Global procream market is likely to register an average higher-digit CAGR over the forecast period

The global market of procream is likely to increase in the upcoming forecast period because of its three primary end-use industries including food, dairy and bakery industry. According to Fact.MR, its market is likely to grow at an average higher-digit CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in the forecast period. Europe dominated the global market for procream in 2018. North America and South Asia region are expected to witness a sizable rise in the overall sales of procream. Countries including the U.S., China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia among others are expected to propel the demand for procream over the forecast period. Prominent companies are significantly contributing to the production of whey supplements, thereby boosting the growth of procream market globally.

Procream to reduce cost and improve organoleptic end product aspects of end products

Procream is cost saving compared to the traditional skimmed milk powder. Procream contains around 18% of highly functional milk proteins and replaces 1:1 ratio, thus the procream improves the creaminess of the finished product significantly. Demand for procream for preparing free-fat desserts such as fruit mousse, sorbets, meringues and ice creams is increasing drastically. Further, procream improves overall spreadability and reduces the viscosity of the final product, which offers a more opulent feel to the desserts. This great product is considered ‘Whey Protein Concentrate’ (WPI) and will be a cost savings additive ingredient for mass gainer applications and other instances where a minimum dose of fat is suitable.

Global procream market segmentation

The procream market can be segmented into form, end-use industry, application and packaging type. By form, the global procream market can be categorized into powder and liquid. The procream market can be segmented by its end-use industry such as food & beverage and dairy.

By application, the procream can be segmented into animal feed, fertilizer and nutrition supplement. In packaging type segment, procream market can be segmented into bulk and tetra packaging. The global procream market can be segmented on the basis of geographical region such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Emerging Countries.

Global Procream key market players

The global market for procream comprises several developers, who are primarily converging on developing advanced version of procream mainly for food and beverage products. The companies engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of procream are focused on expanding their business footprint by enhancing their product portfolio related to procream.

Some key market participants are Flacone Group, Gallo global Nutrition, Uelzena Group, INGREMA AG, Frigerio food ingredients, Makers Nutrition, Gemini Pharmaceuticals, Vox Nutrition, AIE Pharmaceuticals, Alfa Chemical Corp., NutraScience Labs, Le Sueur Isolates and Bongards’ Creameries among other prominent players.

