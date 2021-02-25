Micronized Color Powder Market: Future Innovation Strategies, Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2031

Micronized Color Powder – Potential Alternative of Synthetic Colors

Like other natural colors, the micronized color powder is likely to gain momentum in the global food & beverage industry during the forecast years. The micronized color powder was firstly introduced in April 2019, which is made of small particles to increase the opacity of the powders. Moreover, micronized color powders have found its application in various food & beverage applications, including confectionery, power substitutes, chewing gum, bakery and others due to its heat stability and color retention properties.

It also gives the food & beverage products a highly intensive and striking coloring and suitable for all the pH values. However, the global market for micronized color powder is anticipated to witness several R&D activities and product innovations in near future, which is likely to expand the overall sales of micronized color powder products across the food & beverage industries.

Global Micronized Color Powder Market is likely to Record Impressive Growth Rate over the Forecast Period

The recent product development in the food color industry, such as micronized color powder, has transformed the growth trend of the industry. The global market for micronized color powder is likely to record an impressive growth rate across the legacy as well as developing economies over the forecast period. Such remarkable growth in micronized color powder is anticipated to create enormous market opportunities for several global and local players in food color industry to gain a competitive advantage in the global micronized color powder market in the near future.

Among the regions, Europe and North America are expected to dominate the overall production and demand for micronized color powder by 2019 due to the presence of well-established production and business footprint in these regions. However, the global market for micronized color powder is likely to witness strong growth from East Asian and South Asian countries over the forecast period owing to increasing end user’s awareness and expansion of business footprint of key manufacturers in these regions.

Emergence of Micronized Color Powder – A Key to Success in Food Color Industry

The demand for natural food color is expected to grow in the near future, owing to transforming end user’s preference and increasing industrialization. The overall demand for micronized color powder is likely to amplify over the forecast period on the backdrop of several market acumens. Some of the market impacting factors include growing awareness concerning environmental impact of synthetic colors, expansion in the overall production of micronized color powder, extending shelf life, increasing disposable incomes, and increasing R&D activities among other market impacting factors.

However, lack of knowledge about the benefits of natural colors in low economies and stringent government regulations may hamper the growth of global micronized color powder market over the forecast period.

Legacy Regions to Dominate the Overall Demand for Micronized Color Powder Market

The micronized color powder market can be segmented on the basis of powder type, nature and end-use application. On the basis of powder type, the micronized color powder market can be segmented into safflower, curcumin, red radish and spirulina. On the basis of nature, the micronized color powder market can be segmented into organic and conventional. On the basis of end-use application, the micronized color powder market can be segmented into beverages, bakery & confectionery, chewing gum, powder mixtures and other food & beverage applications. The global market for micronized color powder can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa.

Frontrunner to Remain the Power House of Global Micronized Color Powder Industry over the Foretold Period

In April 2019, the European pioneer in the food industry, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) announced a new business line in their food colors segment i.e. “Micronized Color Powder” which is made from paprika extract and coloring foodstuffs. Moreover, Archer Daniels Midland Company is anticipated to remain the industry leader in the global micronized color powder industry over the forecast period from 2019 – 2029 due to the current monopoly of the company and being the frontrunner in the micronized color powder product segment.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the micronized color powder market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

The research report provides analysis and information according to micronized color powder market segments such as geographies, powder type, nature and end use application.

