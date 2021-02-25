Espresso Powder Market – Outlook, Size, Share & Forecast to 2031

Espresso Powder Market Overview

The global espresso powder market is moderately fragmented allowing new competitors to enter the market and improve their market position. Espresso powder is made from coffee beans similar to regular coffee, however the coffee is grained very fine giving it almost a crystalline structure due to which it is used in several other food verticals apart from coffee chains. Espresso powder is used in bakeries and confectionaries to add flavor and color.

It is also used in several non-vegetarian dishes to add a smoky flavor. With the focus of increasing their product portfolio, key vendors involved in the espresso powder market are introducing espresso-based cocktails to gather more consumers. This is encouraging bars and pubs in developing countries to serve customers espresso-based beverages.

Espresso Powder Market Dynamics

The espresso powder market is growing at a significant rate and the foremost reason for such growth is the changing culture of drinking coffee on-the-go. The burgeoning popularity of espresso among millennials due to increase in purchasing power is expected to advance the espresso powder market. The launch of new products is also one of the critical reasons that is driving the growth of the espresso powder market.

Moreover, the overall espresso powder market is witnessing growth due to the consumer preference of caffeine to curb sleep and hangovers. However, some of the common health hazards caused due to intake of excessive caffeine including insomnia and nervousness could slow down growth of the espresso powder market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Espresso Powder Market Segmentation

The espresso powder market can be segmented on the basis of type, caffeine content, end-use industry and sales channel.

On the basis of type, the espresso powder market can be segmented into:

Caffeinated

Decaffeinated

On the basis of caffeine content (Caffeine content/30 gm), the espresso powder market can be segmented into:

< 10 mg

10 – 30 mg

30 – 50 mg

50 – 70 mg

70 – 90 mg

> 90 mg

On the basis of end-use industry, the espresso powder market can be segmented into:

Food & Beverages

Dairy & Confectionaries

Coffeehouse Chains & Restaurants

Bakery

Others

On the basis of sales channel, the espresso powder market can be segmented into:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales Supermarkets / Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Variety Stores Online Retail Others



Espresso Powder Market Regional Overview

Europe and North America will hold a maximum share in the global espresso powder market follow by the Asia Pacific region. Due to the changing taste preferences and easy and wide availability of espresso powder, North America and Europe are expected to remain a dominant market. Asia Pacific recorded the highest growth in coffee consuming population from 2008 to 2016 with a 3.5% growth rate and this region is expected to hold a major share in the espresso powder market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Espresso Powder Market Key Players

The espresso powder market is characterized by the presence of a large number of leading brands who are focusing on developing different flavors to attract customers. Several vendors involved in the global espresso powder market are utilizing the television medium for advertisement, product launches and brand awareness programs to build a large customer base.

