Solvent Dyes Market – Survey On Product Awareness and Forecast till 2031

Global Solvent Dyes Market: Overview

Solvent dyes are primarily used to color organic waxes, solvents, plastics, lubricants, hydrocarbon fuels, and others hydrocarbon-based non-polar materials. Being an organic solvent, solvent dyes have extensive use in various industries, and they are known for their essential flexibility for numerous applications. Globally, the increasing demand for printing inks, pens, waxes, candles, leathers, acrylic resins, wood stains, and shellacs is boosting the growth of the solvent dyes market to a greater extent. Rapidly growing automotive industry is also creating a lucrative opportunity for the solvent dyes market, owing to their extensive use in color lubricants in the automotive and industrial cutting industries.

Among other applications, solvent dyes are frequently used in the plastic industry. In this industry, the product is used to color numerous solid materials such as polyester, acetates, nylon, acrylics, PMMA, PETP, polystyrene, PVC, and styrene monomers. Moreover, solvent dyes are used as apparatus by the biological strain engineering community to produce versatile strains that will identify several cell structure components in the scientific research and medical diagnostics. The global solvent dyes market is expected to showcase significant growth in the forecast period.

Global Solvent Dyes Market Likely to Register Average CAGR Over the Forecast Period

The global market of solvent dyes is likely to increase its share in the upcoming forecast period because of its two primary end-use industries including cosmetics and paints and coatings. According to Fact.MR, the market is likely to grow at an average higher-digit CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in the forecast period. East Asia dominated the global market for solvent dyes in 2018.

Europe and North America region are expected to witness an extensive rise in the overall sales of solvent dyes. Countries including China, the US, Mexico, and Germany, among others are expected to propel the demand for solvent dyes over the forecast period. Prominent companies are significantly contributing to the production of various colors of solvent dyes such as red, yellow green, and blue solvent dyes, thereby boosting the growth of the solvent dyes market globally.

Cosmetic Industry to Create Lucrative Opportunity for the Solvent Dyes Market

Solvent dyes are used in various industries as coloring agents. Being organic coloring agents, the demand for solvent dyes in the cosmetic industry is anticipated to grow in the forecast period. These have high color strength, light stability, fluorescence, and are supplied in the liquid form, which makes them perfect additives for decorative cosmetics. Use of solvent dyes as coloring pigments in the cosmetic industry is growing. Cosmetic manufacturers are proffering organic dyes over chemical coloring pigments. The cosmetic industry is expected to create ample opportunity for the solvent dyes market growth.

Global Solvent Dyes Market Segmentation

The global solvent dyes market is segmented into type, application, end-use industries, and packaging type. On the basis of type, the global market can be categorized into metal complex- solvent dyes, oil soluble dyes, water soluble dyes, and others. The global solvent dyes market can be segmented by its application such as ink, plastics, fuel & lubricants, coatings & paints, and others. By end-use industry, the global solvent dyes market can be segmented into cosmetics, paint & coatings industry, and others. In packaging type segment, the market can be segmented into bottle, bulk, and tetra packaging. The global solvent dyes market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and emerging countries.

Global Solvent Dyes Market: Key Market Players

The global market for solvent dyes comprises several developers, who are primarily converging on developing advanced versions of solvent dyes mainly for food and beverage products. The companies engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of solvent dyes are focused on expanding their business footprint by enhancing their product portfolio.

Some key market participants are LANXESS, Kunshan Organic Chemical Factory, Megha International, Hangzhou Epsilon Chemical, Hangzhou Sunny Chemical, Kolorjet Chemicals, Nantong Saint Colorchem, Pylam Products Company, Inc., Abbey Color, Tianjin Shenyuan Chem,ical, Winchem Industrial Nitin Dye Chem, Redsun Dye Chem, Advent Dyestuffs, and Chemicals Pvt. ltd., among other prominent players.

