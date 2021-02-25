Specialty Silica Market Profit Margin Study, Vendor Landscape & Strategic Initiative

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Specialty Silica Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The specialty silica market global size is expected to value at USD 4.43 billion by 2022. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth credited to the rising demand in the automotive as well as paints & coatings sector, and growing need for precipitated silica in the packaged food industry.

Key Players:

Tosoh Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

Oriental Silica Corporation

Nissan Chemical Industries Limited

Kemira Oyj

Nippon Aerosil Co. Ltd.

Evonik Industries

PPG Industries Incorporated

Solvay SA

Imerys SA

Air Products and Chemicals Incorporated

AkzoNobel NV

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/specialty-silica-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Some of the key factors attributing to the growth of the specialty silica industry are constant demand of specialty silica in different industrial applications such as rubber, packaged food industry, healthcare sector, paint & coatings sector, production of plastics and abrasives. Significant demand for the specialty silica in production of rubber and a few other industries to achieve high performance level is propelling growth of the specialty silica market in recent years. Subsequently, expansion of the automotive industry in the developing and underdeveloped economies is further expected to drive growth of the market in coming years.

Globally, the specialty silica industry is predicted to grow at a high CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development in the market. Additionally, increasing personal expenditure, and rising penetration in various market segments alongside number of latest product launches across different regions of the globe are the key aspects driving the market progress over forecast period. The use of specialty silica is significantly prominent in cosmetics industry as well. Launch of latest set of products with distinct product format and numerous technological advancement in the specialty silica market is boosting industry growth in coming years.

Application Outlook:

Rubber

Food & healthcare

Coatings

Plastics

Abrasives & refractories

Product Outlook:

Precipitated silica

Silica gel

Fused silica

Colloidal silica

Fumed silica

Regional Outlook:

The market is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to high-end demand in the construction sector such as the paints and coating segment and presence of leading industry players. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China, Thailand and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with ever-growing automotive sector, rising construction and infrastructure activities and increasing investment by prominent market players considering potential market opportunities.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark