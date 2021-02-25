Prepreg Market Growth Prospects, Technology Overview & Application

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Prepreg Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Prepreg Market is projected to reach USD 12.48 billion by 2024 owing to the rise in the demand of high-performing and lightweight Prepreg in the industries like defense, aerospace, wind energy and sporting goods. Prepreg is also known as reinforcing fabric that has been pre-impregnated by a resin system. The resin system by default contains the proper curing agent which helps the Prepreg to get molded with no further resin addition. To cure the laminate, it is important to use the combination of heat and pressure.

Key Players:

Hexcel Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

Axiom Materials, Inc.

Park Electrochemical Corp

Toho Tenax Co., Ltd

Mitsubishi Rayon

Royal Tencate N.V.

SGL Group

Gurit

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/prepreg-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The regulatory standards stressing on the use of fuel efficient and lightweight materials are expected to rise the Prepreg Market with a CAGR of 10.0% in the forecast period. The wind capacity installations have been growing considerably across the globe due to which the Prepreg demand for the manufacturing of turbine blades is rising. The lightweight and less consuming energy feature has increased the manufacturing of turbine blades. Additionally, the cotton fiber Prepreg allows extended wind in turbines with efficient designs blade design and improves stiffness-to-weight ratio in longer blades. The Prepreg industry is driven by these benefits that contribute to the growth of wind energy applications.

The Prepreg Market is estimated to grow significantly in the coming years with great opportunities. The speedy increase in demand for the end use applications, competitive manufacturing costs and noteworthy economic growth are driving the market in Asia Pacific. These factors are also expected to encourage the businesses for expanding and adopting research and development strategies in this area.

Application Outlook:

Aerospace & defense

Wind energy

Sporting goods

Automotive

Fiber Type Outlook:

Carbon

Glass

Aramid

Resin Type Outlook:

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

Manufacturing Process Outlook

Hot-melt

Solvent dip

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the Prepreg industry is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest world. Owing to the growing demand from the aerospace and other end user industry, North America is predicted to dominate the market share.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark