Propylene Glycol Market Future Innovation Strategies, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2019 to 2027

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global propylene glycol market along with the historical data of 2013, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Thousand Tons), according to a Fact.MR study. The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global propylene glycol market along with several macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report on propylene glycol sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global propylene glycol market.

Global Propylene Glycol Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global propylene glycol market is segmented on the basis of source, type, end-use application, primary function and region.

Source Type End-Use Primary Function Region Petroleum Industrial Grade Chemical Intermediary (Unsaturated Polyester Resins, Functional Fluids & Antifreezes) Emollients (Softener) North America Bio-Based Food Grade Solvents Latin America Pharma Grade Cosmetic and Personal Care Products Stabilizing Agents Europe Consumer Goods (Liquid Detergents) Preservative Agents East Asia Food Humectants (Binding Agent) South Asia & Oceania Pharmaceuticals Excipients (Bulking Agent) MEA Others

Country-specific assessment on demand for propylene glycol has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous propylene glycol manufacturers, experts, and suppliers. Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report. Moreover, future trends, growth prospects, and other possibilities related to the market have been answered in the report.

The report provides company-level market share analysis, which has been derived on the basis of the company’s annual sales and segmental revenue in all the target end-use industries. The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Some of the major competitors operating in the propylene glycol market are BASF SE, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings, Archer Daniels Midland, Global Bio-chem Technology Group and ADEKA Corporation.

Global Propylene Glycol Market: Research Methodology

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, Morningstar and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. Comprehensive interviews have been conducted by our analysts, and the intelligence and insights obtained have been used for validating the information gained through secondary research. The report also includes a description of assumptions and acronyms utilized for research purposes. Data gathered has been validated using the triangulation method to offer useful quantitative and qualitative insights into the propylene glycol market.

