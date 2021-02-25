Trauma and Extremities Devices Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

As per the report published by the experts, in 2018 the scope of the global Trauma and Extremities Devices Market was appreciated at US$ 10.04 billion. It is expected to develop by a CAGR of 7.7% during the period of forecast to touch US$ 17.9 billion by the completion of 2026.

Increasing suburbanization in emerging nations causing to countless accidents of road along with refining healthcare amenities are expected to motivate the development of the trauma and extremities device industry.

Increasing elderly population accompanied by the occurrence of illnesses for example osteoporosis is expected to drive the development of the trauma & extremities devices market. Presentation of innovative equipment by means of technique and material and the non-invasive property of the used material is expanding the demand for trauma and extremities devices.

In 2014, the occurrence of diabetes touched 422 million. It is predicted to observe speedy development, particularly in middle-income nations. Additional difficulties, for example diabetic foot, likewise disturb a big group of diabetes patients. Nearly 7% of diabetics are suffering with diabetic foot every year, instigating 20% of them to be hospitalized. Diabetic foot is treated by external fixators therefore growing its acceptance. External fixators permit very thin alignment by way of delivering mechanical steadiness to physically lacking bones. Increasing occurrence of diabetic foot is estimated to increase the demand for external fixators.

Trauma and Extremities Devices Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Internal Fixation Devices

Plates and screws

Rods and Pins

Bone Grafts

External Fixation Devices

Craniofacial Devices

Internal Craniofacial Devices

External Craniofacial Devices

Long Bone Stimulation

Other Trauma Devices

Some of the important companies for trauma & extremities device market are: Medtronic, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes and Others. Additional notable companies are: Cardinal Health, Smith & Nephew, Bioretec Ltd., Advanced Orthopedic Solutions, Acumed, Wright Medical Group N.V., Integra Lifesciences.

By Region the global trauma and extremities device market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America was responsible for the supreme share of the market, by means of revenue, in 2018. The existence of business giants, for example Wright Medical Group, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. and DePuy Synthes increases the development of the regional market for trauma & extremities devices. In the U.S.A., Smith and Nephew noted down the development of 3% in the clear sales during 2018.Furthermore, Wright Medical Technology, Inc. projected a market value of US$ 300 million for their bone graft, AUGMENT, designated for the fusion of foot and ankle.

