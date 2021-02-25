Sterility Testing Market Top Growth Factors and Future Trends 2021

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Feb-25 — /EPR Network/ — This report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and strategies impacting the sterility testing market, along with revenue estimates & forecasts and market share analysis.

According to the new market research report sterility testing market is expected to reach USD 941.0 Million by 2021 from USD 528.0 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2016 to 2021.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=208866931

Some of the major players operating in the pharmaceutical sterility testing market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), bioMérieux SA (France), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), WuXi AppTec (China), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.).

On the basis of test, the pharmaceutical sterility testing market is segmented into membrane filtration, direct inoculation, and other sterility tests. In 2016, the membrane filtration segment accounted for the largest share. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to rapid growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology end-use industry.

On the basis of product, the pharmaceutical sterility testing market is segmented into kits and reagents, instruments, and services. The kits and reagents segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of the kits and reagents segment can be attributed to the requirement of the repeat purchase of these products, coupled with the increasing preference for kit-based testing.

On the basis of application, the pharmaceutical sterility testing market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biological manufacturing, medical devices manufacturing, and others applications. In 2016, the pharmaceutical and biological manufacturing segment is expected to account for the largest share primarily due to the rapid growth in the pharma and biotech industries.

Request Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=208866931

On the basis of region, the pharmaceutical sterility testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The Asian market will witness the highest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing expenditure on life science research in the region and growing trend of pharmaceutical outsourcing to Asian countries like India and China.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com