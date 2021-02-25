Kids Furniture Market Trends and Leading Players Analysis Report 2025

Felton, California , USA, Feb 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global kids furniture market is estimated to reach USD 39.96 billion, by the end of 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.48% from 2019 to 2025. Growing trend of building houses that comprise of separate room for kids is supporting the market growth. Moreover, growing demand for easy to assemble, compact, and theme-based kids furniture is expected to foster market growth.

Online retailers also focus on producing kids furniture with attractive designs. In developing countries, growing real estate industry is impacting on the size and dimension of rooms. Kids furniture are available in easy to assemble and foldable designs. Various manufacturers are focusing on developing easy-to-assemble chairs, beds, and sofas for children. For instance, IKEA a leading furniture company is engaged in marketing campaigns to promote its new products. All these key factors are projected to proliferate the demand for the product.

Leading companies also focus on developing customized furniture for kids to target a large consumer base. In 2019, Swoon has introduced 9-piece furniture products. The company collaborated with Studio Tilt for designing these furniture products. Moreover, these products come in different sizes, shapes, and colors. Due to these innovations, the products are gaining attraction among parents, which in turn is anticipated to boost the demand for the kids furniture market in the coming few years.

Such furniture designs are also attracting top celebrities in the world. In 2019, a kids furniture brand called Flower Home has launched Drew Barrymore through online platforms. These products come in bold, bright, and pastel colors for all house rooms. In 2018, Ashley Home Store has partnered with Delta children and introduced new kids furniture products. It offers a collection of tables, gliders, storage pieces, and ribs other products for tween, toddlers. The company has innovated its online platform by employing artificial intelligence and augmented reality. Such initiatives are anticipated to impact positively on the market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2018, the beds, cots & cribs segment held the largest share of over 40.0% in the overall market.

Cabinets, chests & dressers product type is projected to exceed at CAGR of around 5.4% over the forecasted period.

Based on raw material, wood segment constituted for a share of 60.0% in the overall market.

Polymer segment is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR of 5.1% throughout 2019 to 2025.

Global Kids Furniture Market: Key Players

Hooker Furniture, Williams-Sonoma Inc., Bassett Furniture Industries, BABYLETTO, Lulu and Georgia, Casa Kids, Circu and Blu Dot

