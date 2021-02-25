Connected Living Room Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis to 2025

25th Feb 2021 – In line with the statement published by the authorities in 2018, the scope of the global Connected Living Room Market was priced at US$ 38.02 billion. It is expected to increase by the 8.6% CAGR during the period of forecast to touch US$ 70.67 billion by 2025.

The propagation of connected devices, for example set-top boxes, smart speakers, gaming consoles and smart televisions between others, mainly between family units, is likely to motivate the development of the connected living room industry.

Furthermore, strong bandwidth and availability of cybernetic space steered by the technical progressions during the previous period and therefore universal introduction of wireless streaming is estimated to motivate the market. Furthermore, utilization of classy and dependable music storing apparatus, high-class entertaining, and growing usage of internet in addition to high-speed streaming of the data are projected to raise modernization.

Increasing admiration for online streaming of media is expected to power the acceptance of connected living rooms. The connected devices of the living room are entirely the electronic apparatuses for example gaming consoles, televisions, the smartphones and others those are connected to the internet. Similarly, the connected devices may well have a variety of set top boxes, laptops, tablet phones, personal computers and additional connectivity devices.

Increasing inclination for second screen devices and the following development in their demand is likewise expected to have potential for the development of the market. However the technologically advanced nations have observed an earlier acceptance of modern connected devices, for example smart speakers and smart TVs, the emerging nation state in Asia Pacific, those are home base for the price sensitive customer , have observed speedy acceptance of laptops and smartphones during the previous a small number of years.

Increasing inventive apparatuses for exhibition, innovative development stages for entertainment & sharing of information, and the trend of increasing demand for digitization these are a small number of the most important reasons those are expected to drive the scope of the connected living room market.

Connected Living Room Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2025)

Smart TVs

Gaming Consoles

PC/Laptop

Smart Speakers

Smartphones

Tablets

Connected Living Room Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2025)

Video Streaming

Audio Streaming

Gaming

Some of the important companies for connected living room market are: Hitachi Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Apple Inc., Netflix Inc., Google Inc., Samsung Electronics Corporation Ltd., Sony Corporation, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Pioneer Corporation, BenQ Corporation, Comcast Corporation and others.

By Region the global connected living room market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2018, Asia Pacific headed the market and is estimated to carry on the supremacy during the period of forecast. It will grow by 9.1% CAGR. Some of the nations within the state, for example Taiwan and China, have proven themselves such as manufacturing centers for electronics. Some of the biggest emerging nations, for example China and India, are likewise situated in Asia Pacific.

