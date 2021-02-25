Anisole Derivatives Market Development, Top Trends and Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities

Anisole derivatives are found in artificial and natural fragrances. Anisole derivatives such as (2-methoxyethyl) benzene, 1,2-Dimethoxy-4-(prop-1-enyl)-benzene, 4-methylanisole and 1,4-Dimethoxy-benzene are the most prominent anisole derivatives in the market. Anisole derivatives are extensively used as key ingredients in manufacturing of fragrances, air care, biocides and bundle of other products. In the past half-decade, demand of anisole derivatives has substantially risen on the back of the rise of specialty foods and non-specialty food market.

Usage of anisole derivatives in food is limited in regions such as Europe and North America owing to the stringent regulations. While on the other hand, surge in demand from the South Asia & Oceania and East Asia regions has been observed over the historical assessed period of (2015-2019). Gradually anisole derivatives are being integrated into European market owing to the results of safe usage of certain anisole derivatives. Market penetration of anisole derivatives is dependent on consumer inclination towards a certain fragrance and taste of the product. Apart from the core applications of anisole derivatives, a few mentionable niche applications such as biocides have also portrayed an image of growing demand requisite over the historical period of 2015-2019. Furthermore, on the product life cycle graph, anisole derivatives are on the growing side, which provides enormous opportunities for the stakeholders to explore the anisole derivatives market.

Demand Spike from Fragrance Industry is set to Provide Thrust the Market

Of the two major applications of anisole derivatives, flavoring and fragrance applications anisole derivatives market. Flavoring industry captures more than half of the global anisole derivatives market, thus dominating the anisole derivatives market. While fragrance applications are growing at a fast pace owing to the rise in research & development regarding anisole derivatives applications in fragrance.

Segmentation analysis of Anisole derivatives Market:

The global anisole derivatives market is bifurcated into four major segments: Derivatives, product type, form, application, and region.

On the basis of derivatives, Anisole derivatives market has been segmented as follows:

2-Methoxyethyl benzene

1,2-Dimethoxy-4-(prop-1-enyl)-benzene

1-Methoxy-4-methylbenzene

1,3-Dimethoxy-benzene

1,4-Dimethoxy-benzene

4- Methoxyphenol

1-Isopropyl-2-methoxy-4-methylbenzene

2-(3-methoxy-4,5-methylenedioxyphenyl)ethyl alcohol

Others

On the basis of product type, Anisole derivatives market has been segmented as follows:

Natural

Synthetic

On the basis of form, Anisole derivatives market has been segmented as follows:

Liquid

Powder

On the basis of Application, Anisole derivatives market has been segmented as follows:

Food Specialty Foods Non-Specialty Foods

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Air Care

Biocide

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, Anisole derivatives market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

