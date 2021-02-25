Multifunction Printer Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights

A multifunction printer (MFP) is an office device that consolidates the functionality of a printer, copier, scanner and fax machine into one device. Multifunction printers are a common choice for small and medium scale businesses that want to consolidate assets, and improve workflow. The multifunction printer market is expected to grow at steady pace owing to increasing number of small and medium scale businesses across the globe.

The outbreak of coronavirus has caused adverse impact on the business economy of the globe. Most of countries have imposed complete nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19 which has posed serious threat of global economic slowdown akin to the 2008 sub-prime crisis. No industry is untouched of this pandemic including the multifunction printer market. Leading players in the market had to cancel their prospectus plans due to economic volatility created because of coronavirus pandemic. For instance, in April 2020, a leading multifunction printer manufacturer Xerox announced cancellation of its plans to acquire tech company HP due to financial complications arising from ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Such developments in the market is poised to create stunted growth of the multifunction printer market in the near future.

Multifunction Printer Market: Market Segmentation

By Product All-in-one Printer (AIO) SOHO MFP Office MFP Production MFP



By Technology LED Multifunction Printer Laser Multifunction Printer Inkjet Multifunction Printer



By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa (MEA)



