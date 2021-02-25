Hook Loader Market – Top Participant to Focus on Regional Expansion

Hook loader is a hydraulic or pneumatic controlled mechanism mounted at the backside of a load carrying heavy duty vehicle. Hook loaders generally find applications for transportation purposes especially in waste management, construction and municipal sector. Demand for hook loader is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to increasing municipal waste. Rapid urbanization rate, growing population, and changing lifestyle has led to an increase in municipal sewage waste. According to the World Bank, the world generates 2 billion Tonnes of municipal solid waste annually and is expected to grow to 3.4 billion Tonnes by 2050.

As a result, governments of several countries have increased share of waste management into their annual budget allocation. Thus, the increase in the municipal sewage waste will accelerate the sales of garbage trucks which will subsequently increase demand for hook loaders as these trucks are equipped with the hook loaders to load and unload the containers. However, the global outbreak of coronavirus is expected to impact significantly to the global hook loader market as the ongoing economic slowdown is poised to hamper the supply and demand eco system in the industry. Which can influence the growth of hook loader market in near future.

COVID-19’s Impact on the Global Hook Loader Market

The operations and supply chain of hook loader market has been hit due to the lockdown imposed by several governments to battle with COVID-19 pandemic. Finished stocks of hook loader are stuck in the inventories and are waiting to be shipped for deliveries as soon as the shutdown is lifted worldwide. Also, the maintenance and service has been impacted badly due to unavailability of staff. The market is poised to remain stagnant in majority of regions till this pandemic ends. Due to the restrictions by governments on operations of majority of industries like transport, manufacturing industries of non-essentials etc.; there is no demand for hook loader. However, a quick and steady recovery can be expected over the forecast duration as soon as the pandemic effects fade away from the economies.

Hook Loader Market: Market Segmen tation

For a better understanding, global hook loader market is being studied under load carrying capacity, movement, control system, end use & Region.

Based on the load carrying capacity, the hook loader market can be segmented as:

Up to 10 tonnes

10 to 20 tonnes

20 to 30 tonnes

Above 30 tonnes

Based on the movement, the hook loader market can be segmented as:

Sliding

Tilting

Combination

Based on the control system, the hook loader market can be segmented as:

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Based on the end use, the hook loader market can be segmented as:

Municipal Sector

Construction Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Logistics Industry

Others

Based on the region, the hook loader market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

