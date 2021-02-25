Feed Binders Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2025

Chicago, 2021-Feb-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The feed binders market is estimated to account for a value of USD 4.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR 3.0% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 5.1 billion by 2025. The feed binders market is projected to witness significant growth due to the increasing need for improving the quality of feed provided to the livestock. Innovative techniques are being developed to manufacture different feed binder products to capture the untapped potential of the market. The need to increase food production for domestic consumption, as well as for exporting among developing countries, have led to an increase in demand for agricultural inputs and feed rations. The increasing trend of meat consumption in the Asia Pacific region has further led to a rise in the production of compound feed, which has further driven the demand for feed binders.

By type, the lignosulphonates segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the feed binders market during the forecast period.

The lignosulphonates segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market. They are used due to their binding, dispersing, and emulsifying properties in the manufacture of feed products, to provide structural integrity. It helps in adding more steam during the production of compressed pellets than hemicellulose, and hence, enhances the overall productivity. Moreover, these products are easily digestible by ruminants, particularly cattle, sheep, and goats. Hemicellulose extracts, along with molasses, can increase the pellet durability and improve intra-particle cohesion, due to which it witnesses significant demand.

By source, the natural segment is projected to dominate the feed binders market during the forecast period.

The natural segment is projected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. With the increasing demand for organic animal feed and pet food, the demand for natural feed ingredients is increasing from the manufacturers of organic animal feed, aquafeed, and pet food. Consumers are now more conscious of the ingredients in animal feed. Additionally, since the demand for organic and natural food is increasing among consumers, pet owners want the same for their pets. Consumers expect the food for their pets to be made without any synthetic ingredients, such as artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, antibiotics, synthetic hormones, or toxic pesticides. Thus, the demand for natural animal feed and pet food ingredients is increasing.

The increasing demand for feed binders in the Asia Pacific region is projected to drive the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is witnessing a high demand for feed binders for use mainly in the poultry feed industry. The population in developing countries of the Asia Pacific region—such as India, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand—are projected to increase the consumption of meat products at an annual rate of 2.4% till 2030, according to the FAO report on “World Agriculture: Towards 2015/2030.” These factors have increased the demand for high-quality feed, and thereby, for feed binders to enhance the structural integrity and reduce the loss of feed ingredients.

Some of the major players in the feed binder market are Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), DuPont (US), FMC Corporation (US), Darling Ingredients Inc. (US), Roquette Freres (France), Borregaard ASA (Norway), Gelita AG (Germany), Emsland Starke GmbH (Germany), CP Kelco Inc. (US), and Avebe U.A. (Netherlands). Expansions & investments, mergers & acquisitions, and agreements were some of the core strengths of the leading players in the feed binders market. These strategies were adopted by the key players to enhance their market presence. It also helped them diversify their businesses geographically, strengthen their distribution networks, and expand their product portfolios.