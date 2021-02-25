Back Table and Cart Covers Market 2018 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-25 — /EPR Network/ —

There has been an increase in focus on maintaining an infection-free surgical environment in developing countries of Asia Pacific, especially China and India. Growing recognition of Asia Pacific as a medical tourism destination, in tandem with increasing focus on the quality of healthcare services, is likely to enhance the regional value of the back table and cart covers market.

A study published by Fact.MR with incisive data and analytics portends that by 2027, Asia Pacific would outperform North America to become the second-most attractive back table and cart covers market. The pole position of Europe will remain powered by a cohort of factors, including a surge in the number of hospitals, introduction of medical insurance plans, and magnified focus on hygienic healthcare conditions. However, volatility in raw material prices and stringent regulatory scenario regarding medical waste would result in sluggish growth, with the back table and cart covers market projected to witness a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Highlights of Back Table and Cart Covers Market Study

Increasing waste management concerns regarding disposable back table and cart covers that are manufactured using materials such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyester could downgrade the marketability of manufacturers.

Demand for cart covers is anticipated to outdo that of back table covers during the forecast period, owing to their extensive application in protecting doctors, patients, and other medical professionals from viral, bacterial, and fungal infection. By 2027, cart covers are projected to account for 42% of share of the back table and cart covers market, up from 40% in 2019.

Contribution of hospitals and diagnostic centres to the overall market share will remain more than the collective share of academic & research institutes and small-scale medical centres during the forecast period. The fact that hospitals and diagnostic centres are deemed key surgical centres is expected to drive the high sales of back table and cart covers.

Technological advancements made towards the development of materials with utmost efficacy by intensifying focus on lightweight, optimum comfort, fluid absorbance capacity, and anti-fungal properties is likely to resonate well with end users.

A senior market consultant at Fact.MR opines that, “Investments made towards the development of reusable covers will render high returns for players in the back table and cart covers market. Healthcare institutions are actively partaking in the shift from disposable covers towards reusable ones, considering the long-term cost-saving benefits offered by reusable supplies.”

Strategic Expansion to Regions with High Infection Potential to Augur Well

While mergers and acquisitions remain conventional strategies of players operating in the back table and cart covers market, other winning imperatives that they can adopt are strategic expansion, distribution partnerships, and product differentiation. A key player in the back table and cart covers market—Medline Industries—focuses on the strategic expansion of its business operations in regions with high cases of infections, especially the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific.

