COVID-19 Impact on Motor Driver IC Market Fact.MR Study 2020 2030

Global motor driver IC market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.2% during the assessment period (2020-2030) and hit a valuation of ~US$ 1.6 Bn by 2030-end. As conventional consumer media devices are increasingly replaced by smart electronics dedicated for specific functionality, demand for motor driver IC continues to move on an upward swing. With rapid penetration of consumer electronics and the rise of autonomous robots, key players are targeted towards customized offerings to maintain a strategic position in the market.

Request a report sample to gain valuable insights >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3173

Demand for motor driver ICs is gaining a boost from expansion of aerospace and defense industry in Asian countries such as Japan, China, and India. Furthermore, mounting demand for customized ICs from numerous OEMs will play an instrumental role in the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, robust advancements in the semiconductor industry and development of nano-sized IC with low power consumption are likely to offer greater opportunities for market players.

The COVID-19 outbreak has severely impacted demand for consumer electronics and automotive products. Nationwide lockdowns and movement restrictions triggered by the pandemic are also showing fragility in production, supply chains, and access to various products, particularly motor driver ICs. Further, the second wave of coronavirus cases in contained regions is set to hamper the motor driver IC market during the forecast period. For instance, in China, the second wave of COVID has created new hotpots and similar trend is projected to witness in other regions, thereby creating downside risk of the market.

Key Takeaways of Global Motor Driver IC Market

Brushless motor driver IC is estimated to account for nearly ½ of the market revenue by 2020 end, and gain 116 BPS by 2030.

Use of Silicon Carbide (SiC) as semiconductor material for motor driver IC is expected to register a 5.4% CAGR over the forecast period and account for revenue worth US$ 907.7 Mn by 2030-end.

Sales of MOSFET transistor gate motor driver ICs are projected to grow 1.7X through 2030, while IGBT gate motor driver IC is projected to grow 2.1X in terms of sales value.

Capacitive isolated motor driver IC accounts for higher share over their magnetic and optical counterparts, representing revenue worth US$ 469.1 Mn in 2020.

Request Methodology & Get a Glimpse of Our Expertize >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3173

Discrete mode of attachment for motor driver IC is estimated to account for 42% of the market revenue in 2020, and gain 410 BPS by 2030.

Sales motor driver IC of above 48 V is projected to grow 2.0X during forecast period, while demand of 24-48V segment increases at a significant rate.

Application in consumer electronics continues to influence growth strategies of market players and is expected to represent a CAGR of 7.2% during forecast period.

“Much of the recent attention regarding connected devices and autonomous robots has revolved around the semiconductor industry. Strong focus on autonomous business process, advanced analytics, AI-powered continuous interfaces will remain instrumental to future demand for motor driver IC,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Players to Focus on Product Innovation and Regional Expansion

Prominent players of motor driver IC market include Toshiba Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Texas Instruments, Allegro Microsystems, LLC., STMicroelectronics N.V., On Semiconductor, Semtech Corporation, Rohm Co. Ltd. and Maxim Integrated.

Key players are adopting aggressive growth strategies for establishing their presence over the regional and global market. These players are also focusing on product innovation and capacity expansion to meet increasing demand compatible with associated application usage.

More Valuable Insights on Motor Driver IC Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global motor driver ICmarket, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study delivers essential insights on the motor driver IC market on the basis of motor (brushed, brushless and stepper motor), semiconductor material (Gallium Nitrate (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC)), transistor gate (MOSFET and IGBT), isolation (magnetic, capacitive and optical), attachment mode (On-chip and discrete), maximum supply voltage (Below 12 volts, 12 – 24 volt, 24 – 48 Volts and Above 48 Volt) and application (automotive, aerospace & defense, industrial automation, consumer electronics, healthcare and others) across seven major regions.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3173

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates