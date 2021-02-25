Remote Control Market Factors to Fuel Growth of the ABC Market through 2018 2029

According to new Fact.MR study, global sales of remote control exceeded 630 million units in 2018, and are anticipated to record a Y-o-Y growth of 2.0% in 2019. The remote control industry continues to be influenced by a range of factors, such as significant development in the entertainment industry, complemented by the introduction of low-power and voice-controlled remotes. The study analyzes the remote control market in detail, and offers readers a thorough analysis of various key dynamics impacting the market growth.

The study finds that a shift in technology from AVC (Advanced Video Coding) to HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding) to improve video quality for entertainment and media industry, has increased the sales of various entertainment devices including remote control. Prospects of remote control market remain promising, as consumers, especially in developing economies, are willing spend more on entertainment devices such as set-top boxes, gaming consoles, and Blu-ray players, amid improving economic conditions and rising disposable income.

According to the study, with rapid penetration of intelligent devices and smart home appliances, adoption of automated activities has surged in both residential and commercial sectors. This has further led the demand for control solutions, thereby impacting the sales of remote controls. In addition, consumer electronics and remote controlled electrical devices are witnessing a significant demand, as governments around the world are increasingly supporting digitalization. This, coupled with development of innovative products such as next-generation motion-sensing remotes and low-power remotes, will continue to fuel the growth of remote control market. However, complexity of the functions of newer remote controls along with emergence of smart remote mobile applications that allow users to control various appliances through smartphones will remain key growth challenges for manufacturers.

Remote Control Sales Remain High in North America

The study finds that North America will continue to retain its leading position in the remote control market, with sales of over 175 million units in 2018. Rapid adoption of home automation systems in the region, and increasing demand for home appliances and electronic products that sync well with upward trend of smart homes, are the important factors influencing the growth of remote control market in North America.

According to study, infrared (IR) remote control witnessed worldwide sales of over 535 million units in 2018, accounting for more than 80% share. As IR remote control sends out both IR and RF signals while providing better transfer rate, manufacturers are focusing on developing effective products that allow users to sit still in one place and control television, lighting systems, sound system, and other kinds of AV equipment.

The study finds that television remote control continues to account for relatively large share, with sales in 2018 estimated to reach nearly 200 million units. Increasing number of consumers watching television for different purposes in line with notable developments in entertainment and media industry remains as key aspect impacting the sales of television remote controls. Gains also remain significant from remote controls for home appliances and entertainment systems, which collectively account for approximately one-third share of the market.

According to the study, remote controls for residential electronic devices continue to lead in term for sales, despite an increased demand from commercial and industrial sectors. This can be primarily attributed to the rising consumer spending on entertainment devices and home automation systems as well as to upgrade existing systems.

Fact.MR’s study also offers long-term forecast of the global remote control market for the period between 2019 and 2029. The global remote control market is projected to register a volume CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

