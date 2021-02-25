Street Cleaning Machine Market Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019 2029

Raw dust emissions increase the concentration of PM in urban air, causing air quality standards for PM10 (2008/50/EC) to exceed and also having an adverse effect on people. Increasing infrastructure and road building activities followed by the lack of workforce for cleaning purposes is forcing the government to incline towards automation. This inclination towards automation for cleaning purposes is enforcing the demand for such street cleaning machines. However, there are many types of design of the street cleaning machines available in the market based on the requirements. Manufacturers are spending significantly in R&D activities and developing autonomous street cleaning machines. Owing to increasing adoption of mechanization in the outdoor power equipment industry, the Street Cleaning Machine Market is expected to witness an astonishing growth in the foreseeable future.

The infrastructural development in both developed and developing region has broadened the opportunity for outdoor power equipment manufacturers. With infrastructure maintenance gradually becoming the focus area, civic authorities are inclining towards the road advanced street cleaning machines. Rising infrastructural development, coupled with advanced technology is expected to bolster the demand for street cleaning machines in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, the high cost of labor is also expected to fuel the demand for such street cleaning machines. Innovation and integration of cutting-edge technologies are also playing a vital role in the street cleaning machine market. Several manufacturers are working on autonomous street cleaning machines in order to lessen human efforts. However, the higher one-time investment cost can be seen as a threat to lower economy regions. Considering the confined availability of manpower for street cleaning purposes is further anticipated to enforce the demand for street cleaning machine in the next few years.

Global Street Cleaning Machine Market – Key Segments

The global street cleaning machine market can be segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel, sweeping capacity, application and broom type. On the basis of type, the global street cleaning machine market can be segmented as walk behind street cleaning machine, ride-on-street cleaning machine, truck mounted cleaner and city sweeper. On the basis of sales channels, the global market for street cleaner can be further classified as direct sales and online retail channels. The broom type segment of street cleaning machine market incorporates, hydraulic broom and mechanical broom (with or without the water sprinkler). For truck mounted street cleaning machine, many manufacturers also provide customized solutions as per requirements. On the basis of brush types, the street cleaning machine comes with a steel wire brush, brush made up of nylon and combination of both. The trend for autonomous street cleaning machine has also been observed in the past couple of years, which further reduces the human intervention in the street cleaning activities.

The global street cleaning machine market is divided into seven regions: North America, Europe, Oceania, East Asia, South Asia and Middle East Africa (MEA). North America and Europe hold a significant share in the global street cleaning machine market. However, the developed countries such as the U.S. and Germany are foreseen to witness relatively slower growth owing to the early adoption of street cleaning machines. South Asian countries, especially India is witnessing significant growth in the street cleaning machine market. East Asian street cleaning market appears to be fragmented and consists a number of players. China holds significant shares in the street cleaning machine market in East Asia.

Street Cleaning Machine Market – Key Manufacturers

The market for street cleaning machine appears to be a bit unorganized and consist of both regional and global level manufacturers. In the past couple of years, the street cleaning machine market has witnessed significant transformations, such as autonomous street cleaning machine. Manufacturers are trying to achieve effective cleaning with lesser human intervention focusing on proper integration of design and workflow. Some of the prominent players operating in global street cleaning machine market are TSM – Technological Systems by Moro Srl, Roots Multiclean Ltd, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science &Technology Co. Ltd etc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Street Cleaning Machine Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Street Cleaning Machine Market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The Street cleaning machine report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Street cleaning machine report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Street cleaning machine report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

