Garden Solar Lights Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2019 2029

Garden solar lights are developing popularity in developing regions as a dependable source for naturally powered lights. Increasing oil prices and global warming is promising initiatives for the development of efficient and cost-effective garden solar lights. Applications of garden solar lights can be seen in areas such as residential, commercial and industrial among which the commercial segment is projected to lead due to growing initiatives by governments and civic authorities. The LED garden solar lights segment is supposed to grow due to efficient lumen and wattage characteristics when compared to its available counterpart. Leading vendors in the global solar lights market are focusing on expanding their product portfolio and their production unit across several regions over the coming years to gain a competitive edge within the garden solar lights market.

Garden Solar Lights Market Dynamics

The key advantage of garden solar lights is that it is available either with automatic dusk to dawn operation or with a pre-set timer. The growing demand for renewable and clean energy, effortless set up and low maintenance cost during its operation, act as a major driver for the growth of the garden solar lights market. The primary driver for the global garden solar lights market is the ascending assertion of the adverse effects of the traditional form of energy attained from the conventional fuel types and degrading levels of fossil fuels. However, global efforts to decline the use of toxic heavy metals including mercury may hamper the garden solar lights market growth.

Garden Solar Lights Market Segmentation

The garden solar lights market can be segmented on the basis of mount type, lighting source, solar panel wattage, application and sales channel.

On the basis of mount type, the garden solar lights market can be segmented as:

Ground Stake

Wall Mount

Flagpole

Light String

On the basis of lighting source, the garden solar lights market can be segmented as:

LED

CFL

On the basis of solar panel wattage, the garden solar lights market can be segmented as:

< 5 W

5 – 10 W

10 – 20 W

20 – 30 W

> 30 W

On the basis of application, the garden solar lights market can be segmented as:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

On the basis of sales channel, the garden solar lights market can be segmented as:

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

Specialty Electronic Stores

Online Company Website Third-party Online

Others

Garden Solar Lights Market Regional Overview

Development is currently occurring more rapidly in North America and Europe regions. However, Asia Pacific currently holds a significant market share led by China and India. The garden solar lights market in this region will showcase considerable advancements due to encouraging government initiatives and growing environmental concerns. The garden solar lights market in Europe offers substantial opportunities attributed to the increasing demand for garden solar lights in countries such as the UK and Germany. The Middle East & African region will provide maximum potential for the garden solar lights market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029. The International Finance Corporation and the World Bank are encouraging the use of garden solar lights, thereby aiding in their market growth.

Garden Solar Lights Market Key Players

The garden solar lights market is characterized by the presence of a large number of regional companies offering a variety of products. These companies device various strategies, such as offering cheap and valuable wireless charging stands, to suit every need.

Some of the key players in the garden solar lights market are: Hardoll Enterprises, UM Green Pvt Ltd, Omega Solar, Bhambri Solar Pvt Ltd, Lumiserve Electronics Pvt Ltd, Hradol Enterprises LLP and Eight Technologies.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the garden solar lights market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report of the garden solar lights market provides analysis and information according to the different market segments such as mount type, lighting source, solar panel wattage, application and sales channel.

