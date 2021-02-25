Door Mats Market Excessive Growth Opportunities Estimated to be Experienced by 2029

The market for door mats is growing due to consumers’ inclination to modify their homes and provide a comfortable atmosphere. Major vendors in the door mats market are competing on the basis of durability, price, design innovations and the overall quality of raw materials used. In addition, vendors are concentrating on endorsing online retail as the most preferred distribution channel. The forward inclusion in the value chain, recycling of raw materials and development of new products have imposed positive impacts for the global door mats market. The demanding regulations and increasing safety concerns in areas such as workplaces, hospitals and other industries requires the placement of door mats. Several technological advancements in the matting industry has led to the development of special mats, such as anti-fatigue mats, which provides more opportunities to the door mats market.

Door Mats Market Dynamics

Requirements for fancy, trendy and comfortable door mats is chiefly increasing the demand and value for the global door mats market. In addition to this, door mats are easily available through online retailers and shopping websites, which can be accessible from any place. Along with the availability and simplicity, the increasing trends of e-commerce, smartphones and mobile internet is leading to boosting the growth of door mats as customers can now differentiate and purchase different types of door mats with just a touch of a button. Such factors are allowing the door mats market to grow during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029.

Door Mats Market Segmentation

The door mats market can be segmented on the basis of utility, product type, diagonal length, material, end-use and sales channel.

On the basis of utility, the door mats market can be segmented as:

Indoor

Outdoor

On the basis of product type, the door mats market can be segmented as:

Scraper

Decorative

Anti-Fatigue

Drainage

Others

On the basis of diagonal length, the door mats market can be segmented as:

< 54 cm

(54 – 72) cm

(72 – 87) cm

(87 – 108) cm

(108 – 150) cm

> 150 cm

On the basis of material, the door mats market can be segmented as:

Rubber

Nylon

Polypropylene

Coir

Cotton

Microfiber

Others

On the basis of end use, the door mats market can be segmented as:

Household

Commercial

Industrial

On the basis of sales channel, the door mats market can be segmented as:

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Door Mats Market Regional Overview

The North American region is expected to show high market attractiveness index and can be considered to be the most lucrative market. This region is expected to have a command over the door mats market in terms of revenue share and will grow at a comparatively high rate compared to other regions. Europe is expected to show similar growth rate for the door mats market during the forecast period, yet it will have a low market share by revenue when compared to North America. The major driving factor for the growth of door mats market is the growing disposable income and people opting for premium and fashionable door mats to uplift the overall look and appeal of households. The Asia Pacific region will show a lethargic growth rate as compared to North America and Europe throughout the forecast period for the door mats market.

Door Mats Market Key Players

The door mats market is characterized by the presence of a large number of regional companies offering a variety of products. These companies device various strategies, such as offering cheap and valuable door mats, to suit every need.

Some of the key players in the door mats market are: The 3M Company, Shaw Industries, Cintas, TechTrac LLC, NoTrax, Orental Weavers, Eagle Mat and Floor Products, Liberty Industries, Inc., Checkers Safety Group, SJF Material Handling Inc. and Melmat Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the door mats market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report of the door mats market provides analysis and information according to the different market segments such as utility, product type, diagonal length, material, end-use, sales channel and region.

