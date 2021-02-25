Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market Expected to Experience Bolstering Sales during Forecast Period

Aircraft seat upholstery adds to the comfort of the passengers during the travel. The aircraft seat upholstery kits are designed according to specification and highest level of quality control. During the maintenance procedure and repairing of cabin interiors, the aircraft seat upholstery plays an essential role. The Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market is growing as various manufacturers are launching new products in aircraft seat upholstery segment. Recently, Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH launched Smeated, an aircraft seat cover comprising sensors to provide feedback and tips about passengers’ seating position.

The growing aviation sector has also created ample opportunities for aircraft seat upholstery market. Increasing passenger traffic in emerging economies, including India and China is likely to be the driving factor for global aircraft seat upholstery market. The developing economies are witnessing growth in domestic travel since the last decade, which has led to an increase in the delivery of aircraft mostly for low-cost carriers. The fast-growing air traffic requires new aircraft, which in turn is projected to have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period. The aircraft seat upholstery market has gained massive traction in the last few years and is estimated to continue this trend during the forecast period. The demand for aircraft seat upholstery is attributed to the presence of several established market players and new entrants. Apart from OEM, the aircraft maintenance and repairing services market has also captured the manufacturers’ attention and is likely to witness a significant growth during the forecast period.

Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market – Regional Analysis

The global aircraft seat upholstery market is segmented into eight regions: North America, Europe, MEA, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Globally, North America holds the highest market share in the Aircraft Seat Upholstery market with the U.S. being the major market for Aircraft Seat Upholstery followed by Europe. The market for aircraft seat upholstery in the East Asia and South Asia regions has also increased significantly. Increasing air passenger traffic and need for wide body aircraft in India, China, Japan and other parts of Asia are projected to create market growth opportunities for global aircraft seat upholstery market.

The demand in European countries is also gaining pace at a healthy rate. The Middle East and Africa regions show significant growth in the demand for the aircraft seat upholstery market owing to higher number of aircraft ownership particularly in this region.

Some of the major key players in the aircraft seat upholstery market are Franklin Products, Fenice Care System S.p.A. Unip., International Aero Services, Perrone Aerospace, Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH, J.H. Nunn Associates, ACC Interiors, Spectra Interior Products, Tritex Corporation, Aerotex Aircraft Interiors, OmnAvia Interiors, Tapis Corp, Lantal Textiles AG, Aircraft Interior Products, Sports Aircraft Seats, Biomax Aerospace, Douglass Interior Products, Townsend Leathers and Others.

The global aircraft seat upholstery market is fragmented moderately. The market is in the growth phase, and the competition is expected to become less intense by the end of the forecast period. More modern technologies are being introduced from time-to-time, which is intended to enhance the quality and durability of aircraft seat upholstery. This would make way for the manufacturers to deliver quality assured aircraft seat upholstery products during the forecast period.

The research report on aircraft seat upholstery presents a comprehensive assessment of the aircraft seat upholstery market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on aircraft seat upholstery provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, Material, Seat Cover Type, Seat Type, Aircraft Type, and Sales Channel.

