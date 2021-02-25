Innovative Trends Steer Demand for Steering damper Market during 2019 2029

The automotive industry has been witnessing numerous transformations since the past couple of years. A sports performance vehicle is optimized for speed, acceleration, stability and cornering at higher speeds but at the expense of comfort and fuel economy compared to other vehicles. Usually, sports vehicles have comparatively shorter wheelbase for better maneuverability along with aggressive steering geometry. However, stability is achieved by compromising comfort. As the name suggests, a Steering damper Market, also known as steering stabilizer, is a shock absorber that is installed to damp the undesirable oscillation of steering mechanism of the vehicle, which is also known as motorcycle wobble. The steering helps to damp small impacts, irregularities, bumps and other events that may jostle the steering mechanism. The steering damper absorbs the shakes & jerks and dissipates the absorbed energy reducing vibrations.

The steering damper allows achieving desired stability while braking, accelerating and cornering and even simply riding at higher speeds. In short, steering damper helps to attain improved handling by modulating the driver’s input. Nowadays, different auto manufacturers are integrating ABS into small capacity vehicle as well, and it is anticipated that soon automotive manufactures will incorporate steering dampers for mid-range capacity vehicle as well. By considering the pointers mentioned earlier, the global market for steering damper is foreseen to auger well during the forecast period.

Global Steering Damper Market – Market Dynamics

Powerful engines, shorter wheelbase and aggressive steering geometry are the essential traits of a performance vehicle. The sole purpose of steering damper is to damp the amplitude of undesirable vibrations for better stability. As the vibration produced by smaller capacity engines are week which does not allows them to cause instability while riding. Smaller capacity engine vibrations are not significant enough because of the instability while riding. However, for engines with higher capacity, the vibrations are substantial. The increasing trend of motorsport is one of the factors attracting the audience attention towards motorbikes with more top capacity engines, which is further foreseen to fuel the need for steering damper. The foremost steering damper manufacturers are investing significantly in motorcycle stability by effective integration of technology, design and workflow. Owing to the benefits mentioned above, the steering damper is anticipated to gain traction by the end of the forecast period.

The global market for steering damper is segmented into seven geographies: North America, Latin America, Oceania, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and MEA (the Middle East & Africa). The countries considered in East Asia are China, Japan and South Asia. Owing to the growing fleet of high-end vehicles in China, the country is foreseen to witness significant growth in East Asia steering damper market. South Asia steering damper market incorporates a study of countries like India, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and Malaysia. By considering the positive outlook of the auto sector in India, the market for steering dampers is foreseen to witness astonishing growth over the projection period. The steering dampers market in Europe is expected to witness relatively slow growth owing to the early adoption, but still, the region is anticipated to create significant incremental opportunities over the forecast duration. Increasing vehicle sports in various countries are also expected to fuel the demand for steering damper in the near future.

Global Steering Damper Market – Key Segments

The market for steering damper can be segmented on product type, vehicle type and sales channel. The sales channel segment can be further be divided into two sub-segments: OEM (original equipment manufacturers) and aftermarket sales channel. Owing to increasing participation in racing activities, the aftermarket sales channel is foreseen to register significant growth over the forecast period. Based on vehicle type, the global steering damper market is further divided into motorcycles and passenger vehicles. The product type segment is categorized as a rotary type and piston type (linear steering damper).

Steering Damper Market – Key Manufacturers

The global market for steering dampers is still in the introduction phase. As many vehicles do not come with integrated steering damper, the market has plenty of opportunities for the future. Various automotive manufacturers are investing heavily on R&D activities for better steering stability. The demand for steering damper is fragmented in nature and consists of plenty of aftermarket manufacturers. Some of the prominent players in global steering damper market includes Öhlins Racing, BILSTEIN ThyssenKrupp Bilstein Suspension, Skyjacker, Firefox Racing Ltd, Tenneco Inc., Hyperpro Sales B.V., Pro Comp USA, Rough Country Suspension Systems and many more.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the steering damper market and contains thoughtful insights, facts and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The steering damper market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The steering damper report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Steering Damper report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Steering Damper report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

