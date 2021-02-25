Scaling the COVID-19 Impact: Fact.MR Projects Staggering Growth in Baby Diapers Market 2017 2026

The global baby disposable diaper market is foreseen to become prominent in the coming years as it rides on increased upgrading of cloth-like aesthetics, softness, and other attributes in top-of-the-line products. This trend is expected to move beyond mature baby disposable diaper markets. Some of the premium baby disposable diaper products sold or imported in popular markets could be the softest non-woven ones. In terms of overall value and performance, elastic fabric components are said to have undergone several generations of enhancements so as to offer improved comfort to consumers. Elastic side panels on diaper pants and stretch diaper ears on diapers are features that define premium offerings today.

A Fact.MR report envisions the global baby disposable diaper market to post a 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2022. The 0-6 months market for baby disposable diaper could register a CAGR of 8.3%, according to the report.

Besides expanding at a remarkable CAGR, the 0-6 months segment of the global baby disposable diaper market is expected to bag a heavy BPS of 133. Moreover, it could collect a higher share of the global baby disposable diaper market by revenue. The other two age groups studied in the report, viz. 18-48 months and 6-18 months could lose some BPS until the end of the forecast tenure. The 6-18 months market for baby disposable diaper is foretold to gather moderate revenue share by the end of 2022. Its growth rate could also be equally unimpressive as that of the 18-48 months baby disposable diaper market.

Throughout the course of the forecast period, hypermarket/supermarket is prognosticated to maintain its lead in the global baby disposable diaper market among other sales channels. It could score a lion’s share of the global baby disposable diaper market by 2022. Apart from this, this sales channel segment of the global baby disposable diaper market is projected to show a staggering CAGR of 8.0%. However, online sales channel could exhibit a higher CAGR of 8.2%. Nevertheless, it may not compete well against the hypermarket/supermarket baby disposable diaper market in terms of revenue share.

While other sales channels such as convenience store are forecast to display moderate growth rate, hypermarket/supermarket and online have already gained high BPS in the global baby disposable diaper market. As per the authors of the report, drug store could show a sluggish growth rate in the global baby disposable diaper market.

On the geographical front, the global baby disposable diaper market is prophesied to witness the dominance of APEJ until the final forecast year. This region could log a 7.5% CAGR to attract strong business in the baby disposable diaper market. The extremely high rate of adoption witnessed could be one of the primary reasons for the growing attractiveness of the regional market for baby disposable diaper. It is predicted to gain support from two vital factors, viz. high disposable income and aggressive population growth. APEJ could be trailed by North America in terms of market growth. Although it shows a good growth rate, Europe is envisaged to tread upon the heels of North America in the near future.

On the basis of product, the global baby disposable diaper market is classified into ultra-absorbent and superabsorbent. Manufacturers operating in the global baby disposable diaper market are expected to focus on manufacturing thinner baby disposable diaper products due to their high demand in the market. Baby disposable diapers that are not bulky under clothing and allow flexible movement of babies could gain demand in the market. Besides benefiting consumers, thinner baby disposable diaper products help in optimizing shelf space and require lower labor and freight costs, thus helping manufacturers to stay competitive.

