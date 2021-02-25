Ion Channel Modulators Market 2025 Provides Growth Forecast and Upcoming Trends Opportunities by Types,

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Ion channel are essential pore forming membrane proteins whereby some drugs may interact directly or indirectly that leads to change in electric signals and action potential across the membrane. Ion channels may act as the site of action for GABA which is a fast acting neurotransmitter along with channels such as sodium, potassium and calcium. Ion channel modulator which is also called as channel modulators is a type of drug that modulates the ion channel. Ion channel modulator includes channel openers and blockers. Huge numbers of drugs that targets the ion channels generate substantial revenue generation. Ion channel modulator is a key filter for safety pharmacology. Ion channel modulator is widely been used in drug discovery for potential validation of drug targets.

Ion Channel Modulators Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global ion channel modulator is expected to manifest significant growth in the market. Drugs targeting the ion channels provides increase in number of therapeutics for key indications such as type II diabetes, hypertension, angina, cardiac arrhythmias, stroke, pain and others. In addition to this, various pipeline drugs are into development targeting the ion channel modulators which may lead to high demand for ion channel modulators. Apart for this, development of new screening technologies and greater understanding of structure and function of ion channels will simultaneously increase the growth of the ion channel modulators market. However, the cost of the ion channel modulators may be a challenging factor. Also FDA has approved very limited ion channel drugs which adds another factor that may hinder the growth of the ion channel modulators market.

Ion Channel Modulators Market: Segmentation

The global ion channel modulators market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application and end user.

Based on product type, the global ion channel modulators market is segmented as:

Calcium ion channel modulators

Potassium ion channel modulators

Sodium ion channel modulators

Based on application, the global ion channel modulators market is segmented as:

Hypertension

Pain

Diabetes

Onchocerciasis

Lymphatic filariasis

Schistosomiasis

Convulsions

Ascariasis

Others

Based on end user, the global ion channel modulators market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Research laboratories

The global ion channel modulators market is anticipated to generate considerable revenue in the coming years. Advancement in molecular and structural biology coupled with screening technology has led to the development of novel ion channels modulators drugs. More number of clinical trials are ongoing for drugs targeting the ion channels modulators which as a result, the ion channel modulators market will exhibit significant growth in the market. A wide range of molecules are available that modulates the ion channel activity. Most of the pharmaceutical company are focused on developing ion channel modulators which constitutes 80% for CNS indication. Moreover, companies are engaged into strategic acquisition and merger to enhance the development of pipeline products. In April 2017, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced the acquisition of 1st Order Pharmaceuticals, Inc and focus in expanding the ion channel, XEN1101 for CNS indication.

Ion Channel Modulators Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global ion channel modulators market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America holds the global ion channel modulators market due to advancement in research and development and adoption of new technologies is likely to spur the growth of the ion channel modulators market. Europe shows significant revenue generation in ion channel modulators market owing to demand for novel therapeutics and advanced research facilities in the region. Asia Pacific also shown to have increase in potential in ion channel modulators market due to rising burden of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders and rising government funding for the development of research and development will expedite the ion channel modulators market. Middle East and Africa have less contribution towards the ion channel modulators market due to poor economy and less investment in research and development.

Some of the key players operating in the global ion channel modulators market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Forest Laboratories, Sanofi, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cardiome Pharma Corp, Icagen Inc, Lectus Therapeutics, Neurion Pharmaceuticals Inc., NeuroMed Pharmaceuticals, NeuroSearch A/S, Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA, Xention Discovery Ltd.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

