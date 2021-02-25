Bone Biopsy Systems Market Remained in Good Shape in 2019, Production and Sales Take a Downturn amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Projects Fact.MR

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Bone Biopsy Systems is used for the biopsy to remove tissue or cells from the body with the help of biopsy needle or during the time of surgery to figure out if the abnormal cells or cancer cells are present. In the bone biopsy outer layer of the bone, unlike in the bone marrow biopsy, involves with the innermost part of the bone. Bone biopsy systems have a needle and imaging guidance which remove the small sample of bone for the examination under the microscope. Bone biopsy systems is used to confirm the diagnosis of a bone disorder, inspect the abnormality, and determine the cause of infection or pain. However, needle biopsy is less invasive than the surgical biopsy and does not require general anesthesia. Magnetic resonance imaging or computed tomography is used to guide the procedure.

Bone Biopsy Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing incidence and prevalence of cancer, growing demand for minimal invasive, existence of large geriatric patient population drive the bone biopsy systems market. Growing awareness about the diseases and diagnostics options among population, emerging biopsy techniques, rising government initiative and global health organization are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the bone biopsy systems market.

However, lack of awareness among general population regarding the various bone disorder and lack of proper healthcare infrastructure in the developing and under developed countries will hinder the growth of the bone biopsy systems market.

Bone Biopsy Systems Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global bone biopsy systems market can be segmented on the basis of drug type, distribution channel and geography.

Based on Type, the global Bone Biopsy Systems market is segmented as:

Needle biopsy

Open biopsy

Based on Indication, the global Bone Biopsy Systems market is segmented as:

Cancer

Bone Infection

Osteoporosis

Chronic Kidney disease

Others

Based on end user, the global bone biopsy systems market is segmented as:

Hospital

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Bone Biopsy Systems Market: Overview

Growing incidence of bone related disorder coupled with the advancement in the technology is expected to drive the bone biopsy systems market. Growing number of orthopedic physicians and increasing number of end user segments such as hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers is expected to spur the bone biopsy systems market. Rising adoption of new minimally invasive techniques which causes less pain drive the market for bone biopsy systems. Growing healthcare expenditure and growth of the healthcare industry spur the bone biopsy systems market. Growing demand of minimally invasive procedures for the orthopedic surgery have the huge potential which improve the quality of life and decreased morbidity which drive the bone biopsy systems market. Increasing clinical research and growing FDA approval for novel techniques for the treatment of bone biopsy is expected to fuel the bone biopsy systems market in the near future.

Bone Biopsy Systems Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to be leading market in the global bone biopsy systems market due to increasing prevalence of osteoporosis among women and accidental trauma injury. According to International Osteoporosis Foundation, Osteoporosis affects approximately 1.4 Mn people, commonly include postmenopausal women and the elderly population in Canada. In United States, more than 52 million women and men are affected by osteoporosis in 2012 which is expected to increase to more than 61 million by the year 2020.Europe contributes for the second largest revenue share in bone biopsy systems market due to growing demand of minimally invasive procedure and increasing adoption of technologically advanced procedures and techniques. Growing adoption of new technology and developing healthcare infrastructure and booming medical tourism is expected to fuel the Asia Pacific bone biopsy systems market in the near future. Increasing favorable reimbursement scenarios and government initiative is expected to drive the Asia Pacific bone biopsy systems market China accounts for the significant growth in the bone biopsy systems market owing to increasing patient pool for cancer, improved coverage of reimbursement, adoption of new and advanced technologies. Latin America and Middle East & Africa accounts for the moderate growth in the bone biopsy systems market.

Bone Biopsy Systems Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global bone biopsy systems market are Merit Medical Systems, Stryker, Teleflex Incorporated, Argon Medical Devices, Inc. Laurane Medical, Becton, Dickinson and Company among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

