Analyzing the COVID-19 Impact: Bike Kickstand Moderately Impacted by Factory Shutdowns and Supply Chain Obstacles – Fact.MR Study

Kickstand is a piece of metal or a device which is installed on a bicycle or a motorcycle to keep it upright without the help of another object or a person when the vehicle is parked. It is generally located at the center of the bike or towards the rear end. Bike kickstands come in two types, side stand and centered stand. Both the bike kickstands have different benefits. The centered kickstand allows the vehicle to rest on the front wheel, while the back wheel spins freely helping in chain cleaning and maintenance. Side stand is useful while parking the bike in hurry and there is no need to lift the bike. Side stand is reliable in strong winds because they are more stable. One more advantage of side stand is that it is more tolerant of sloppy region. Moreover, it is convenient to have both stands on the bike.

Previously kickstands used to weigh much heavier and added significant amount of weight to the bike. As recreational cycling grew in the eighteenth century, more bikers were looking for light weight kickstands. Due to affordable prices many bikers prefer both stands for the safety of bikes. Centered kickstands are generally found on touring bikes, but are eliminated on sport bikes to save weight and increase ground clearance.

Bike Kickstand Market: Dynamics

Increased fleet of on-road motorcycles and bicycles is projected to spike the sales of bike kickstand market over the slated time period. Extensive use of two wheelers as an economical transport option is contributing to the surge in the demand for motorcycles which drives the bike kickstand market.

Factors such as weight addition to the bicycle which is less often preferred by bike tourers and increase in the use of shared motorcycles is a challenge faced by the bike kickstand market. Upcoming technologies for self-balancing bikes such as steer by wire system, variable slant angle system, steering motor & computer control system, again challenges the bike kickstand market.

Steel made bike kickstands are preferred more than aluminum based bike kickstand. Steel kickstands provide durability and strength. Hence enhancement in the aluminum based bike kickstand over its brittle nature, is an opportunity for the bike kickstand market. Although non corrosive nature of aluminum alloys proves to be a plus point. Demand from aftermarket sales generated because of degradation of wearing parts over time also gives scope to the bike kickstand market.

Kickstands previously designed used to have number of parts such as spring washer, rotter pins and brackets. Recent trends in the bike kickstand market are to create kickstands which have lesser number of parts and hence reduces the cost of manufacturing and which may be easily moved from an extended operative position to the withdrawn inoperative position.

Bike Kickstand Market: Segmentation

Global market of bike kickstand is segmented on the basis of type, material used, and end use industry.

Depending on the type bike kickstand market is segmented as:

Side stand

Double-legged kickstand

Depending on the material bike kickstand market is segmented as:

Steel

Aluminum alloy

Depending on the end use industry bike kickstand market is segmented as:

Online

Offline

Asia pacific is expected to emerge as leading region in bike kickstand market, since countries like India, China, Indonesia have the maximum number of two wheeler users. The tremendous growth in the middle class population in both China and India is serving as a catalyst to the bike kickstand market. The growing use of cycles in Eastern as well as Western Europe is also likely to positively impact the overall bike kickstand market in the coming years. North America is expected to exhibit steady growth in the bike kickstand market. Simultaneously, Latin America tends to have a promising growth in the bike kickstand market, because two wheelers and bicycles serve as low cost mobility device for millions of people. Moreover, continuing economic growth and rising consumer preference for motorcycles in Middle East and Africa is leading to the growth in the bike kickstand market.

Bike Kickstand Market: Key Participant

Some of the leading players for bike kickstand market are listed as:

SCOTT Sports

Greenfield Industries, Inc.

Lumintrail

Pletscher

Decathlon

BV USA Enterprises, Inc.

Rockbros

Wald

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Hongsen Bike Parts

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Bike Kickstand Market Segments

Bike Kickstand Market Dynamics

Bike Kickstand Market Size

New Sales of Bike Kickstand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in the Bike Kickstand Market

Competition & Companies Involved in Bike Kickstand

New Technology for Bike Kickstand

Value Chain of the Bike Kickstand Market.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The global Bike Kickstand market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

