Wheel Chocks Market Revenue Growth to Face Slowdown During the Pandemic: Fact.MR

Wheel chocks also known as wheel blocks or wheel stops, are the wedges of durable material which is placed closely against a vehicle’s wheels to avoid the accidental movement. In addition to set the brakes the wheel chocks are positioned for safety. To enhance the grip from the ground the bottommost surface is sometimes coated with rubber. Wheel Chock is done to prevent trucks and trailers from unintentional movement or rolling while the workers are loading, unloading, unhitching, hitching or servicing the vehicle. Off road chocks can be used in construction and airplanes use wheel chocks to keep them moving from the parked spot.

A wheel clock provides an opposite angle by countering the slope, which serves as a barrier and keep the wheel in place. The parking brakes are generally on the rear wheels of the automobiles. The rear axle is hoisted off the surface with parking brake set, leading the vehicle to roll on the front wheels and fall. Chocking the front wheels avoids this accident. To use the wheel chocks must be designated to match the size of the tires on the vehicle and should be used in pairs, as the size of the tire is designed to be proportional to the vehicles weight and size.

The main factors that affect the performance of the wheel chocks are the angle of the road surface also identified as slope or grade, the size of the wheel chock compared to the wheel height and the friction of the road surface or the surface slip, as the wheel chocks may slip down.

Wheel Chocks Market: Dynamics

The usage of new advanced materials of rubber and plastic has improved the lifespan of the wheel chocks which has amplified their efficacy and the strength of the wheel chocks. This has led to more inventive initiatives from the manufacturers in the market to develop more effective and easy to use product which will lead this to be a protruding driver. Aside from the efficiency, all-weather construction solid rubber wheel chocks makes them highly durable and suitable for different types of climate conditions and the plastic material wheel chocks makes them simple and easy to use with high efficiency.

The modern day consumer usage of transportation and an increase in the population and has created a need leading to the overall global growth of the transportation sector which has amplified the manufacturing of the wheel chocks market.

One of the biggest flaw of the wheel chocks made of the rubber is their strong smell which turns out to be a big turn off for the consumers and they find it difficult in the initial days of the use.

Wheel Chocks Market: Segmentation

The wheel chocks market can be segmented by product type and application.

By product type, the wheel chocks market can be segmented as:

Plastic Wheel Chocks

Rubber Wheel Chocks

Aluminum Wheel Chocks

Urethane Wheel Chocks

Wood Wheel Chocks

Steel Wheel Chocks

By application, the wheel chocks market can be segmented as:

Aircrafts

Trains

Automotive

Ships and Boats

Wheel Chocks Market: Regional Outlook

In the coming decade the global wheel chocks market is projected to witness a significant growth rate, which can aspect to the growth of the transportation sector. Improving professional growth and living standards in the emerging markets like Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa anticipate to witness noteworthy growth for wheel chocks market during the forecast period. Urbanized countries in Europe and North America are expected to witness evolving market conditions in the wheel chocks market.

Airliners, railways and roadways are concentrating to aid more passengers by revolutionizing their fleets and by adding new generation transportation methods that are more light weighted and fuel efficient. With the growth in the emerging countries, the increasing breadth of the passenger traffic will drive the wheel chocks market prominently.

The developing markets in Asia Pacific region especially India and China will play a crucial role in the expansion of the wheel chocks market.

Wheel Chocks Market: Market Participants

Some of the examples of the market participants in the global wheel chocks market, identified across the value chain include:

Aldon Company

Durable Corporation

Vestil

Condor Lift

DL Manufacturing

Harbor Freight

Vulcon Manufacturing

Victor Rubber Works

Omega Plastics

Renex

The research report on wheel chocks market presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The wheel chocks market report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on wheel chocks market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as aircraft type, wing type, material type and aileron type.

