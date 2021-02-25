Fact.MR Presents Bed headwall systems Market Growth Projections in a Revised Study Based on COVID-19 Impact

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Bed headwall systems are devices that are mounted near the patient bed headwall. Some of the devices that need to be attached near the patient’s bed include, monitors, oxygen pumps, and other similar equipments that are required during the course of treatment of the in-patients. The bed headwall systems have organize the space around the patients by concealing all the pipelines and cables. These devices may also have shelves that can hold required equipments. The next generation of bed headwall systems offer a wide range of applications and utilities along with added aesthetic features. Furthermore, integration of hospitals has led to renovation and upgradation of systems and structures in many hospitals. This has created a demand for customized panel bed headwall systems that are also known as modular bed headwall systems. Thus although horizontal bed head wall systems are most preferred type the trend is shifting towards the modular/ panel/ customized bed headwall systems.

The bed headwall systems are available in a number of sizes and hold a number of utilities including, equipment shelves, power source, and gas pipelines. They are also available in the form of columns that are floor mounted and reach the celling. Most end users opt to customize the bed headwall systems to fit into existing infrastructure.

Bed headwall systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing number of inpatients in hospitals, rise in number of specialty care homes and elderly care centers, increase in chronic disease prevalence are some of the factors that drive the growth of the bed headwall systems market. Other factors such as, integration of hospitals and services and rise in medical tourism also support the growth of the bed headwall systems market across the world. However, high cost of these systems is one of the major factors that hamper the growth of the bed headwall systems market. The cost of the bed headwall systems further rises for customized designs so as to fit existing hospital structures.

Bed headwall systems Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global bed headwall systems market can be segmented on the basis of product type, configuration end user and geography.

Based on product type, the global bed headwall systems market is segmented as:

Horizontal bed headwall systems

Vertical bed headwall systems

Modular bed headwall systems

Based on configuration, the global bed headwall systems market is segmented as:

Wall mounted

Ceiling mounted

Floor mounted

Based on end user, the global bed headwall systems market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Elderly care centers

Bed headwall systems Market: Overview

The market is broadly classified into horizontal bed headwall systems, vertical bed headwall systems and modular bed headwall systems based on the configuration of the system. These bed headwall systems are available as wall mount, celling mounted and floor mounted of which wall mounted units are most often preferred. The bed headwall systems are used in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers predominantly and are commonly seen in other establishments such as elderly care centers and specialty hospitals and clinics.

Bed headwall systems Market: Regional Outlook

North America is one of the most prevalent regions in the world for bed headwall systems market, followed by Europe. However, rise in medical tourism in regions such as Brazil, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore also offer lucrative opportunity for the growth of the bed headwall systems market. Rising number of hospitals in developing regions such as Asia pacific is expected to offer significant growth opportunity for the bed headwall systems market.

Bed headwall systems Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global bed headwall systems market are Drager, Amico Group of Companies, Hospital systems inc., Hill-Rom, Herco Wassertechnik GmbH, Static Systems PLC, Johnson Medical Company, and others.

The report on bed headwall systems is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report on bed headwall systems provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report on bed headwall systems also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies

