Global Tumor Embolization Market Report Focuses on Industry Size, Share, Business Trends, Growth, Competitive Review by Forecast 2019-2029

Tumor embolization is a minimally invasive procedure performed few days prior to a planned surgical removal of a tumor. Certain tumors that occur in the brain, neck and spine usually have a large blood supply which makes the surgical resection challenging and risky due to the likelihood of excessive blood loss. Tumor embolization can be used for cancerous and benign tumors as well. Tumor embolization procedure involves blood vessel mapping followed by insertion of tiny catheters into an artery close to the target tumor and then an agent is released which blocks the artery on the site and shut downs the blood flow to the tumor. Tumor embolization could be used either to stop the prominent blood supply or to treat the tumor on site as well. Tumor embolization decreases the amount of bleeding encountered by the surgeon significantly, which in turn diminish the necessity for blood transfusions and substantially cut down the duration of the operation. Tumor embolization involves different kinds of therapeutic agents based on the location of the tumor and nature of the treatment.

Tumor Embolization Market: Drivers and Restraints

Owing to the aid provided by tumor embolization to the patients and providing oncologists or surgeons the ability to treat the tumor effectively and conveniently, the tumor embolization market is expected to harness the major share in the interventional oncology sector. Global tumor embolization market is expected to escalate in the forecast period due to increasing preference for minimally invasive treatment procedures, growing prevalence of cancer, rising hospitals establishments, and technological progress in the field of oncology. Tumor embolization is remarkably effective procedure. However, due to lack of advanced hospital, surgical center establishments and lack of experienced professionals sometime may result in failure of blocking agents and might incur infection which could slow down the market for tumor embolization.

Tumor Embolization Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global tumor embolization market can be segmented on the basis of the product, by indication, by end user, and by geography.

Based on the product type, the global tumor embolization market is segmented as:

NBCA glue

Microspheres or microbeads

Microcoils

Based on the indication, the global tumor embolization market is segmented as:

Hemangioblastoma

Juvenile nasal angiofibroma

Meningioma

Aneurysmal bone cyst

Paraganglioma

Hemangiopericytoma

others

Based on the end-user, the global tumor embolization market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Intensive Care Units

Surgical Centers

Cancer Treatment Centers

Tumor Embolization Market: Overview

Tumor embolization market is vastly divided on the basis of type of cancer like Hemangioblastoma, Juvenile nasal angiofibroma, Meningioma and others. Based on the embolization or blocking agent the tumor embolization market could be shared into NBCA glue, microspheres or microbeads, and microcoils. The tumor embolization market is highly driven by the increasing number of cancer patients and rising awareness about benefits of tumor embolization technique. Moreover, advancements in the tumor embolization agents, for instance, mixing of microbeads with radioactive isotopes or inducing a chemotherapeutic substances to kill the cancerous tumor on site is anticipated to witness a huge growth in foreseen future, consequently, benefiting and increasing the tumor embolization market globally.

Tumor Embolization Market: Region-wise Outlook

Owing to the presence of developed economies, the U.S. and Canada, North America is anticipated to prevail in the market for tumor embolization over the estimated time period. Additionally, the presence of developed healthcare facilities and advanced infrastructure, growing prevalence of oncogenic and non-oncogenic tumors coupled with the growing need for minimally invasive interventional techniques are expected to burgeoning the tumor embolization market in the forecasted period. Europe in the second position is estimated to closely follow North America.

The Asia Pacific regional market for tumor embolization is anticipated to grow at the highest rate after North America and Europe. Emerging economies, such as India, China, and South Korea along with Oceania region are expected to witness high-growth opportunities for tumor embolization market players, owing to the prevailing demand of minimally invasive and highly effective interventional oncology techniques.

Tumor Embolization Market: Key Market Players

Some of the key market players operating in the tumor embolization market are: MicroVention Inc., Kaneka Pharma Europe NV German Branch, Penumbra, Inc, DePuy Synthes 2014-2019, Cook 2019, ab medica Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Balt Extrusion, AngioDynamics and others.

The report on tumor embolization is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report on tumor embolization provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report on tumor embolization also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

