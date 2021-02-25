Nicotine Testing Market Applications, Size Projection, Growth Analysis, Leading Players, Future Trends and Sales Statistics By 2029

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Nicotine is the prime addictive component in cigarettes. Nicotine, if taken in short dosage works as a stimulant for the brain. However, if taken in high dosage it calms your brain activity and works as a relaxant and reduces stress and anxiety. Due to this a large population of world, over one billion, has become addictive to nicotine. Conversely, nicotine consumption has its range of side effects on many organs causing respiratory diseases, coronary heart diseases, and various cancers. According to WHO, nicotine consumption causes over 480,000 deaths per year and over 16 million people are living with a disease triggered by smoking in the U.S. alone. It is estimated that out of the total population of U.S. around 34.3 million people are addicted to smoking. This has provoked the need for nicotine testing in the society. There are a range of avenues available in the sector of Nicotine testing. Based on the nature of the sample, many nicotine testing devices are available in the market. Nicotine has a half-life of two hours, yet nicotine testing devices can measure the cotinine levels, nicotine’s main break down product. Once cotinine is ingested in the person’s body, it can still be detected up to three months by nicotine testing devices. The test results can be qualitative which simply detects the presence of nicotine in body or it could be quantitative which tells the amount of nicotine present in the body.

Nicotine Testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

Nicotine testing market has seen robust increase in revenue generation in last few years. Nicotine testing is required in many institutions and rehab centers. Nicotine testing has become essential to keep a check on a person’s health especially in workplaces and insurance providers. Nicotine testing market has propelled widely as it has become a prerequisite from employers in many sta, state, federal and private organizations and companies to make sure that employees can be trusted to fortify vital information, or even the health and safety of others. Nicotine testing is also done on teenagers below 18 years of age if required to check and prevent them from doing illegal activity as a large population of underage people are inclining towards e-cigarettes, also called vaping, which again drives the nicotine testing market. However, not every company or organization abide by nicotine-free hiring policies as they could miss out on highly qualified candidates which in-turn impacts the nicotine testing market negatively. Unless it is enforced legally nicotine testing could be seen as a breach in personal privacy and consequently it may slowdown the growth of the nicotine testing market.

Nicotine Testing Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global nicotine testing market can be segmented on the basis of product type, sample type, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the global nicotine testing market is segmented as:

Cassettes

Strips

Readers

Based on sample type, the global nicotine testing market is segmented as:

Saliva sample

Urine sample

Blood sample

Hair sample

Nail sample

Based on end-user, the global nicotine testing market is segmented as:

Rehabilitation centers

Workplace screening centers

Laboratories

Insurance issuing facilities

Nicotine Testing Market: Overview

Nicotine testing market is expected to see a tremendous growth in the forecast period as more and more trends are emerging in the nicotine consumption market indulging a big population. Nicotine testing market is broadly divided on the nature of test sample like Saliva sample, Urine sample, Blood sample, Hair sample, and Nail sample. Blood and Urine test sample remains the big factors that drives the nicotine testing market towards greater revenue.

Nicotine Testing Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe is expected be a dominant market in the global nicotine testing market because of the presence of strict legal policies and insurance policies. Well-established healthcare centers, nicotine testing laboratories and availability of advanced healthcare facilities helps in dominating the nicotine testing market in North America and Europe. The U.S. and UK has the most rehabilitation centers which fuels the nicotine testing market in these regions. Owing to the population and increasing healthcare awareness many regions in Asia pacific is expected to contribute widely to the nicotine testing market.

Nicotine Testing Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global nicotine testing market are AlcoPro, Nano-Ditech Corp, LifeSign LLC, PTS Diagnostics, DFI, CLIAwaived, Alfa Scientific Designs Inc, Lumiquick Diagnostics Inc and others.

The report on Nicotine Testing Market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report on Nicotine Testing Market provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report on Nicotine Testing Market also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

