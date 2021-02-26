CELEBRITY CHEF DARNELL SUPERCHEF FERGUSON PARTNERS WITH WAVE 3 NEWS TO ANNOUNCE‘COOK THAT ISH

A cooking competition show to highlight Kentucky’s own up and comingchefs.

Louisville, Kentucky, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Louisville’s own resident superhero and celebrity personality, Darnell SuperChef Ferguson, is excited to announce ‘Cook That Ish,’ a project between his newly launched production company, The SuperChefs Production LLC, and WAVE 3 News, an NBC-affiliated television station licensed to Louisville, KY, and owned by Gray Television. The 30-minute competition show is set to air in Spring 2021 and the first season will consist of 6 episodes.

‘Cook That Ish’ is a brand-new cooking competition series conceptualized by the SuperChef that will feature two young, up-and-coming chefs each episode. SuperChef and WAVE 3 News will be announcing details on how to apply at a later date. To view a promo for ‘Cook That Ish’: https://vimeo.com/513577799

Owner of SuperChefs in the Highlands and the newly opened Drippin Crab in the West End, the SuperChef is best known across the country for his national television appearances, including the premiere of Guy Fieri’s “Tournament of Champions. SuperChef won in his battle round against the legendary Alex Guarnaschelli. As Guy Fieri told Darnell, “You just pulled off the biggest upset in culinary history.”

“We are very excited to announce our partnership with WAVE 3 News and are proud of all that we’ve accomplished in such a short period of time. I’ve been very fortunate with the opportunities and success I’ve had on television, and it’s only fitting for me to help and inspire others who want to follow a similar path,” declared an elated SuperChef. “The restaurant and hospitality industry have been decimated over the past year, and if this show helps provide the opportunity for an out-of-work and/or aspiring chef to showcase their skills, or be able to highlight a local restaurant or brand that needs the recognition right now, then there’s no doubt this will be a successful project.”<

“WAVE 3 News is thrilled and excited to partner with SuperChef Darnell Ferguson and his team to bring the Louisville market More Local Programming Now with Cook That Ish,” said Steve Tomanchek, General Sales Manager, WAVE 3 News. “Chef Ferguson has a super story and being able to showcase local, up-and-coming chef talent to help further their careers is an opportunity we could not pass up. Cook That Ish also allows us to align local companies with the WAVE 3 News brand as well as the National brand of SuperChef Ferguson.”

Ken Selvaggi, Vice President and General Manager of WAVE 3 News, is thrilled to bring more local, impactful programming to WAVE 3 News, saying “Darnell is a brilliant talent, and showcasing his program will help uplift our community and build on our local programming focus.”

Superchef is also well known for winning the “Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge hosted by Giada De Laurentis on The Food Network in 2018, He has appeared on “TODAY,” “The Rachael Ray Show” alongside Emeril Lagasse, Guy Fieri’s “Guy’s Grocery Games” (episodes: ‘Extreme Budget Challenge,’ ‘Masters Tournament,’ ‘Mother’s Day Special,’ and ‘Burger Challenge’), “Beat Bobby Flay” on The Food Network, “Cheap Eats” on The Cooking Channel,” HLN’s “Michaela,” The Travel Channel, “The 700 Club,” and his restaurant was named one of the “Top 12 Best Breakfast In America” by The Cooking Channels “Man’s Greatest Foods.” SuperChef also cooked for Team USA at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

About WAVE 3 News:

Serving and building a better community in many neighborhoods across Kentucky and Southern Indiana marks the seven decades of WAVE 3 News in the Louisville market. Kentucky’s first TV station is also the first station in Louisville to broadcast in color and broadcast local news in HD. From award-winning journalism to breakthrough investigations, WAVE 3 News stories make you laugh, cry, learn something new, feel safe, and take action. Our unique content is delivered on many platforms and our Derby City Weekend app gives you a look at the finest the area offers in arts, music, theater, culinary excellence, and the famous bourbon trail. WAVE 3 News was the first station in the country to present a live telecast of the Kentucky Derby, and the breadth of coverage for the event now includes nearly 50 hours of live and on-location coverage throughout Louisville’s biggest week. The WAVE 3 News Abbey Road on the River, Kentucky Derby Festival, Forecastle Festival, and Humana Festival of New American Plays at Actors Theatre are some of the signature events in a community that enjoys big events and is home to the Muhammad Ali Center, Louisville Slugger Museum, and Churchill Downs. WAVE 3 News has helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars to uplift the community and through the years has been home to both the University of Kentucky and University of Louisville sports.

