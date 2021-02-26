QuickFMS promotes Muneef Mirza to Chief Revenue Officer

Hyderabad, India, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Leading Facilities Management SaaS Software firm, QuickFMS, which has pioneered Digitization, Efficiency Improvement, and Infrastructure Optimization efforts of several large companies, has announced that Muneef Mirza has been promoted as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) operating from the company’s HQ in Hyderabad. Mr. Muneef joined SatNav in 2007 and most recently had held the title of President of Sales. As the CRO, he will continue to lead worldwide sales and take on revenue retention goals from existing customers as well as Channel Partners.

Starting with GPS products business and then later moving to Enterprise Software, under Muneef’s Sales leadership, within a span of 3 years, QuickFMS has identified the product-market fit, signed up initial accounts, and then followed it up with several large deals in the last few quarters, including clients from large group companies of Tatas, Aditya Birla, United Healthcare, as well as leading Banks, Insurance Companies, BPO and IT Companies. Before joining QuickFMS, Muneef has worked for almost a decade in Saudi Arabia in spearheading new technologies.

“Muneef has shown consistent ability to take on new challenges and in particular now in the SaaS software space where he has a deep understanding of the nuances, needs of the Admin and Operations buyer. Importantly, going into the pandemic, Muneef led us to accelerated growth and continued to lead the sales initiatives during a tough 2020, including multiple new deals across India as well as in the Middle East Region, also the signing of many new Channel Partners,” said QuickFMS CEO Amit Prasad.

His promotion is a part of our long-term strategy to build a leadership team that can take our company to the next level. The pandemic has created a new set of challenges for most companies. QuickFMS is in a unique position to help customers weather the storm, whether they are working in the office or remotely. Our new modules like Hot Desking, Branch Performance Monitoring are now available on the web and mobile apps, making them an urgent need in the new normal”, Prasad said.

Read more: https://www.quickfms.com/