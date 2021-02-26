L’Authentique Poutine & Burgers Set Top Open in March 2021

Quebec’s famous dish coming to an eatery in downtown Victoria, B C.

Victoria, BC, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — This popular tourist destination has experienced an exponential population growth in the last few years. The result has the city offering a wide variety of cuisine for tourists and residents alike. Whether it’s French, Italian, Thai or sushi the variety of cuisine is continually expanding. Ethnic fare from around the world can be sampled, even the dish Quebec is famous for is featured on several local menus. Poutine has made it’s way across our country and quickly becoming a favorite of locals as well as visitors.

This authentic truly Canadian dish has its beginnings in Warwick, Quebec in 1957, cheese curds melted to perfection over hand-cut fries and tasty gravy make this a treat when done right. Food trucks and poutine have proven to be a great way for the owner of L’Authentique Poutine and Burgers to share it throughout the south island area. Growing up in Warwick, Quebec as a young man the owner never imagined himself bringing this Quebec dish to the west coast.

Expanding on the food truck’s menu to include specialty burgers for more selections to satisfy hungry patrons has people lining up. A glance at the menu features cheeseburger poutine, poutine topped with another Quebec mainstay Montreal Smoked Meat or feast on a burger topped with this smoky goodness.

Which brings us to our big announcement surrounding L’Authentique Poutine and Burgers, the best poutine in Victoria BC. The owners of this very successful business are happy to be opening a new dine in restaurant. The location is going to be on Victoria’s beautiful inner harbour easily accessible to tourists and locals alike. The expected opening is set for March of 2021, located at 100- 1208 Wharf Street in Victoria BC. Be sure to join us as we begin this new chapter in our story, see you soon!

Contact:

1208 Wharf St Unit 100

Victoria, BC, V8W 1T9

250-885-3044