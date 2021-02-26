Fast Racer Offers Online Gift Cards For Race Gear During The Holiday Season

Saint Joseph, MI, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Brazilian originated motorsport apparel and gear store is now a renowned company in the American market. Fast Racer offers premium quality products to cater to the needs and safety requirements of the sanctioning bodies across the United States. With the holiday season in full swing, the company also offers online gift cards to spread the joy of the season near and far.

Fast Racer has partnered with top quality suppliers like OMP Racing, Bell Racing, Alpinestars, and many more to offer their customers nothing but the best at competitive prices. Their product line includes sports gear for outdoor and indoor karting, motor racing, and auto racing.

Speaking of their online gift cards, Daisy, Co-Founder of Fast Racer said, “The current COVID-19 has put a halt to several holiday parties and gatherings across the world, but the tradition of exchanging gifts can still continue. Our customers can buy from anywhere so they can find the exact gear they are looking floor. We ensure that our prices are affordable, and customers can even crosscheck other places to confirm this. Once they select an item, it’ll be directly delivered safely to their doorstep!’

Fast Racer offers a wide range of products that include racing suits, shoes, gloves, head & neck restraints as Hans Device, karting helmets, harnesses—all of which meet the FIA, SFI CIK-FIA, and Snell requirements. They also have the latest SA2020 Snell certified helmets that was released in October 2020.

“Many people are skeptical about shopping online due to several scams, but we offer a risk-free online shopping experience. If a customer receives a product that they are not satisfied with, they can return it free of charge. They can even avail our ‘Race Now, Pay Later’ option and enjoy interest-free payments for up to 3 months,” Daisy, Co-Founder of Fast Racer continued.

Customers can choose from $10, $25, $50, $75, $100, $150 and $200 gift cards. For any queries, they can directly get in touch with the company’s customer service. Their professionals will ensure to address all queries promptly for complete satisfaction.

About the Company

Founded by Emerson and Daisy in 2011, Fast Racer emerged into the American market in 2017. The online store partners with top quality suppliers like OMP Racing, Bell Racing, Alpinestars, Stilo, Arai Helmets, Garmin and many more to provide high-end auto racing gear and equipment to its customers. The company has been dedicated to innovation and excellence, and all their products are meet the requirements of FIA, SFI CIK-FIA, and Snell.

