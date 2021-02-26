Zhuang Hong Yi’s contemporary twist on art escapism, ‘Essence’ is set for a colourful spring début at HOFA Gallery

London, UK, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — In time for spring, celebrated Asian sculptural painter, Zhuang Hong Yi, will unveil his newest works in the highly anticipated solo exhibition titled ‘Essence’. Launching HOFA Gallery, London, on 8 March the show is centred on the artist’s message of hope and positivity, conveyed by the mesmerising intensity and emotiveness of colours inspired by nature.

‘Essence’ is an abstract contemporary take on escapism, dwelling not on pleasurable activities but on the pleasure of an intimate and subjective encounter with the beauty and colours of nature. Its pleasure unfurls in the mind, taking viewers’ thoughts momentarily away from the strains of the present to the familiar yet uninhibited beauty of nature. The artist’s distinctive teeming and vibrant 3-dimensional floral paintings have endeared him to art collectors and nature enthusiasts across the globe. His works are as pleasing to the mind as they are to the eyes, and the colour-changing perspectival dynamism of his creations make them a spectacular addition to creative and living spaces.

Hong Yi’s new artworks came about through his desire to escape the restrictions of lockdown and to remain awake to the beauty of nature through creativity. This desire led him to embrace his craft all the more as a means of overcoming the anxiety-inducing effects of isolation, while also spreading his message of hope and positivity. Rebirth encapsulates this message. Its pink colour symbolises prosperity and its abundance across the full horizon of the canvas represents the blossoming hope for sunnier, more favourable times to come.

This collection builds on familiar themes in Hong Yi’s works, such as the transcendent beauty of flowers and the subjectiveness of perception and experience. As in previous collections, the artist draws on Buddhist philosophy, Chinese culture, and the impressionist tradition to create his signature sculptural floral paintings. By his own account however, these new artworks created during lockdown are studies of positive emotions captured as part of his own personal journey to embrace hope in a time of smothering negativity. It is a journey that involves consciously seeking out the brighter side of life, a journey which he aims to share with viewers.

Speaking on the power of art and its indispensable role in helping people heal and rediscover the good around them, Zhuang Hong Yi says, “Escapism has been a movement for many centuries and it is still a relevant phenomenon for the present time. Art is connecting people all around the world as a kind of universal language and I am beyond honoured to be part of the art world and art society. It is therefore with great pleasure and gratitude that, even during times like these, I am able to present my show Essence.”

‘Essence’ opens at HOFA London on 8 March and runs for two weeks until 21 March 2021.

A parallel virtual show will also be accessible to all online via a secure weblink.

In compliance with Covid-19 safety protocols, all visits to the gallery will be strictly on RSVP basis.