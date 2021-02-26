Finnish future-bass artists Dance Nation release new single ‘Room’

HELSINKI, Finland, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — The producers of techno, EDM and future-bass music known as Dance Nation have released their latest official single, “Room.” While Dance Nation have been on the BMG Ariola, Edel Records and Warner Music labels, “Room” is on their own Dance Nation LTD label and published via OLEMUSIC Publishing & Edition Intro Meisel GmbH. Colorful, uplifting, and overflowing with groove, “Room” introduces Dance Nation as one of the most intriguing European crews in 2021 so far.

Helsinki, Finland’s Dance Nation cites as main artistic influences Tiesto, Armin van Buuren, “’90s dance music generally,” West Bam, Marusha, Sash, Julian Jordan, Dillon Francis, and Brohug. With an emphasis on melodic hooks and a metric tonne of rhythm, “Room” by Dance Nation has a little something for every fan of modern EDM.

Asked to describe the overall theme of “Room,” Dance Nation say they wanted to, “create a track that makes people want to party and dance, even in these hard times.”

Founded in 1989, Dance Nation are veteran producers DJ Patu (Pasi Elo) and Peter Räsänen. Their previous official releases include such popular drops as “Extended Play” (1992) and “Don’t Panic” (1993) as well as many others. Today, having joined forces in 2019 to produce Dance Nation tracks with a modern twist, their contemporary catalog already includes 2019’s “Arena” and 2020’s “The Force,” “Love Is a Game (Festival Mix)” and “Dirty (Dance Nation Remix)” originally by Serena Deena. Over the years these titans have performed in disparate locales such as Russia, Thailand, England, Sweden and Germany, not to mention their mother country of Finland.

To their fans new and old, Dance Nation had this to say: “Loving and caring are the most important things. After this all is over and we can party again, we will!”

“Room” by Dance Nation from Dance Nation LTD is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, techno, EDM and future-bass music fans.

