SMK Launches Premium Stellar Stage Helmet with Dual-Shell Design

Faridabad, India, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — SMK Helmets one of the reputed premium helmet manufacturers launched the SMK Stellar Stage helmet for the Indian as well as the international market. The helmet manufacturer has a global presence with a strong consumer base in Portugal, Spain and other EU nations, as well as in South-East Asian countries. Stellar Stage is a new addition in a line-up with 10 other popular variants with industry leading innovative features that push the envelope in terms of innovation in rider safety technology.

The latest launch features a dual-shell construction which is more efficient in absorbing impact in the event of an accident. In addition to that, the helmet comes with other features such as channeled exhaust, hypoallergenic liners, anti-fogging and scratch-resistant Pinlock visor, quick release visor, quick release strapping mechanism among other things. The helmet has a washable removable inner liner which makes it convenient to clean and maintain the helmet for long-term. The helmet comes in 6 different sizes, 4 different colors and 2 finishes for each.

It must be noted that SMK helmets offer their products in the premium range and several of the helmets come with inbuilt Bluetooth module which makes it quite convenient to take calls on the go. SMK Helmets are available in a vast range of products in full-face, open-face and modular (flip-up, flip-off) formats. Recently, SMK opened its first Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) in Delhi-NCR in Karol Bagh where buyers can walk in for a premium experience of buying SMK helmets, Studds Helmets as well other riding safety gears.

About us:

SMK helmets are innovatively designed in Italy and manufactured, at the state–of–the–art manufacturing facilities equipped with the latest technology and machinery. SMK Helmets are tested at our advanced laboratories, as per various international safety standards and have been homologated by authorities and organizations of different countries, for automobile and vehicle safety. Our tagline of Style & Safety, speaks about our focus on producing helmets for two-wheeler riders, keeping them safe and stylish. Check out the complete range of SMK motorcycle helmets here: https://www.smkhelmets.com/

Visit New Launched Product page here: https://www.smkhelmets.com/full_face_helmet/Stellar