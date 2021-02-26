Airport Transfers in Nairobi with Brand New Vehicles

Nairobi, Kenya, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — It is estimated that over 100 Million people will be able to travel between 2021 to 2026 all over the world.

Kenya will have a share of this big cake. Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya have comfortable Brand new vehicles fro airport transfers from Jomo Kenyatta Nairobi airport to hotels and back and also Wilson Airport in Nairobi.

Travellers are encouraged to pre-book to ensure that a  vehicles is assigned and the driver is allocated. Please note all vehicles are fumigated to ensure high class service and safety health precautions.

Kindly booke the correct option for you

To the city center

https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/product/nairobi-airport-transfer/

 

To other hotels

Nairobi Airport Transfer to Other Hotels

About Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya
Cruzeiro-safaris.com is established in Kenya, incorporated in 2004. Its core business is safari packages and day tours complemented by air travel. It has a well-established wealth of experience in arranging memorable tours and safaris and has established a client base who provide with repeat business year after year. Join us on facebook, twitter and youtube. Safaris in Kenya may be tailored to the tourist taste and can extend to Tanzania and Uganda. Browse and read reviews on trip advisor page and one can also book from trip advisor link.

For further information and reservations, contact;
Claudia Kabui
Mobile : +254-(0) 722-370833 (Kenya)
Sales: + 254 (0) 710-729021 (Kenya)

