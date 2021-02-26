Melorra Welcomes Summer/Spring 21 with Comfy Jewellery Range: The Puffer

Bangalore, India, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — As summer approaches, comfort and relaxed movement are on everyone’s mind. The quarantine time is over, and precaution is here as people move out of their homes and enjoy the amazing sunshine and breeze on their face and in the hair. Melorra has steadily entered the SS 21 fashion calendar with a trendy and comfortable vibe with its Puffer jewellery collection. The brand perfectly captures the unmatched warmth and coziness of a puffer jacket during the early summer and late winter weather in a range of yellow gold jewellery with puffed up patterns of different kinds. This is the first SS jewellery collection by Melorra of the new year.

The Puffer collection is comfortable and effortless. Whether you pair it with your puffed-up jacket on formal wear or a simple outing that requires coziness of puffer, the minimal jewellery designs by Melorra are the perfect addition. The rings with pendants or a pair of tiny dangling earrings make up the comfortable attire look complete and easy to carry. According to the chief designer of this trendy yellow gold jewellery range, volume and warmth were the themes of the first look of summer, and nothing gives the better vibe of these two factors other than puffer jackets. She speaks, “Summer and the puffer jackets were set to cozy up the summer of 2021. With layering, comfort, and a relaxed mindset on our minds, our team has created a range in gold with puffed up elements for a minimal yet roomy look for casuals.”

More About the Puffer Collection

The Puffer collection is an exclusive jewellery range by Melorra as its first SS 21 launch.

The collection has 75 designs featuring beautiful jewellery pieces under various categories, from gold earrings and yellow gold rings to gold necklaces, pendants, bracelets, and bangles.

Each design is created in high and matt polished yellow gold featuring puffed patterns. These jewellery models are available in 18K gold and 22K gold.

The price range for the Puffer collection starts from INR 13,000 and goes up to INR 1,98,000

Explore the entire trendy and latest designs of 18K yellow gold earring designs from the Puffer collection: https://www.melorra.com/jewellery/18karat-gold-earrings/