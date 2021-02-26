Hybrid Flash Storage Market – The Biggest Trends to Watch out for 2021-2031

Hybrid Flash Storage Market: Overview

The hybrid flash storage market has undergone significant maturation in last few years due to the transformation of the enterprise computing environment owing to the emergence of hyperscale cloud service providers. The rapid development of a wide range of storage and memory innovations is expected to drive the hybrid flash storage market. High investments on enterprise storage systems is fuelling the growth of the hybrid flash storage market. Furthermore, a general shift to server-based storage and the rapid expansion of public cloud data centres are also among factors driving the demand for hybrid flash storage products.

Hybrid flash storage systems are solid-state storage systems that contain a mix of flash memory drives and hard disk drives. The significant advantages of hybrid flash storage over hard disk drives in terms of speed and power are resulting in high demand for hybrid flash storage systems.

Moreover, advancements in 3D NAND chips and the subsequent NAND chips architecture, coupled with the flash-based solid-state disks, are among major factors fuelling the growth of the hybrid flash storage market. Hybrid flash storage is becoming increasingly integral for helping data centre operators as well as storage vendors by providing next generation storage solutions.

Hybrid Flash Storage Market: Drivers and Challenges

Rapid digital transformation is a primary factor fuelling the growth of the hybrid flash storage market. Moreover, the rapid growth of Big Data and the rising need for high-storage devices is creating potential growth opportunities for the hybrid flash storage market. In addition, the demand for public cloud resources as well as rapid developments in enterprise storage systems are among factors responsible for the high demand for hybrid flash storage.

Apart from these factors, a reduction in the spending on traditional external arrays and high spending on hybrid flash storage are some of the major factors expected to drive the hybrid flash storage market during the forecast period. Moreover, the generation of large amounts of enterprise data and continuous innovation in storage technologies is fuelling the growth of the hybrid flash storage market.

However, issues such as lack of infrastructural development for the implementation & the adoption of hybrid flash storage at various regions acts as a restraining factor for the hybrid flash storage market. Moreover, the high deployment cost of hybrid flash storage is one of the major factors due to which various small and medium enterprises are not adopting hybrid flash storage, which is another factor hampering the growth of the hybrid flash storage market.

Hybrid Flash Storage Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the hybrid flash storage market on the basis of end user:

Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

Government

Cloud Service Provider

Data Centre Service Provider

Telecommunication Service Providers

Hybrid Flash Storage Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global hybrid flash storage market are IBM Corporation; Dell EMC; Hewlett Packard Enterprises; Pure Storage; NetApp, Inc.; Hitachi Ltd.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Kaminario; Tegile Systems and Tintri.

