Clamp Meters Market: Future Innovation Strategies, Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2031

Global Clamp Meters Market: Introduction

A clamp meter is an electronic or electrical tester that has wide jaws, which enable it to clamp around an electric conductor. Formerly, clamp meters were designed as tools for measuring AC current and now include inputs for accepting test leads and other probes that support different types of electrical measurements. The jaws of clamp meters facilitate work in tight spaces and also permit current measurements on live conductors without interrupting the circuits. Though clamp meters are similar to multimeters, they are not multimeters with inductive jaws.

While multimeters are voltage measuring devices with a bit of current measuring ability, clamp meters can be seen as current measuring instruments with a bit of voltage measuring ability. Clamp meters include other sensors similar to voltmeters, ohmmeters, etc., which help increase the versatility of the device. These other sensors use test leads that plugs into clamp meters.

To make non-contact AC current measurements, clamp meters rely on the principle of magnetic induction. Most clamp meters have the ability to accept input from test leads or other probes and this increases the type of measurements possible and makes clamp meters more versatile devices.

Global Clamp Meters Market: Drivers and Challenges

Electricity fluctuates and depending on its intensity and other factors, it can damage some devices or enables the proper functioning of some devices. Thus, in a plant where all types of machines are used, clamp meters work as energy management tools. This use of clam meters is one of the key factors driving the growth of the clamp meters market. Another factor driving the growth of the clamp meters market is its ability to measure the current passing through a device without breaking any circuits.

The need to take accurate readings of the current passing through a machine regularly is another factor fueling the growth of the clamp meters market. Moreover, clamp meters provide complete safety during usage as there is no physical contact between the conductor and its jaws. This high safety is another significant factor that propels the growth of the clamp meters market.

Clamp meters measure up to nearest 10th or 100th of a unit, whereas a digital multimeter can measure in milliunits, which is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the clamp meters market.

Global Clamp Meters Market: Segmentation

The clamp meters market can be segmented on the basis of type, application and region.

The clamp meters market segmentation by type,

Current transformer (AC) clamp meters

Hall effect (AC/DC) clamp meters

Flexible (AC) clamp meters

The Clamp Meters market segmentation by application,

Industrial equipment

Industrial controls

Electrical systems

Other commercial

Global Clamp Meters Market: Competition Landscape

Key Developments

In May 2018, Power Products, LLC announced its acquisition of King Innovation, a manufacturer of electrical, innovative construction grade products for the irrigation, gas utility and landscape lighting markets. This acquisition will help broaden the company’s product offerings to grow rapidly in the electrical channel and expand into adjacent channels.

Global Clamp Meters Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Clamp Meters market identified across the value chain include Fluke Corporation, Ideal Industries, Amprobe Instrument Corporation, Extech Instruments, Kyoritsu Electrical Instruments Works, Ltd., UEi Test Instruments, Chauvin Arnoux Group, Etekcity Corporation, Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation, Sperry Instruments, Precision Mastech, Tenma, Kaito Electronics, Inc., Martindale Electric co. Ltd.

