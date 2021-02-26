Custom Display Modules Market – Global Upcoming Demand, Growth Analysis and Forecast till 2031

Global Custom Display Modules Market: Overview

With the shift to a display-centric society, custom display modules technology are widely used in applications such as gaming, wearables, smartphones, automotive as well as in most consumer electronic devices. The rapid technological advancement and the adoption of custom display modules across end-use industries by large players are creating growth opportunities for the display vendors in the custom display modules market across the globe.

The rise in adoption of smartphones, tablets, and other wearables devices are increasing usage of AMOLED custom display modules in the consumer electronics sector. The AMOLED display technology is rapidly evolving due to the rising adoption of high-end smartphone displays. Also, the low-cost display modules and advancement in display technology is creating a huge demand for custom display modules market.

Also beyond the smartphones, the automotive sector is creating opportunities for custom display modules as automakers are demanding automotive displays. Also, the growing popularity of touch panels in smartphones, tablets, and other devices offers promising prospects for the custom display modules market.

These custom display modules are energy efficient and low power consumption which is creating growth opportunities for the custom display modules market. Also, the declining prices of custom display modules and higher adoption of custom display modules in the production of TVs, smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices are the primary factors boosting the growth of custom display modules market.

Global Custom Display Modules Market: Dynamics

The low-cost LCD modules and the rise in demand for AMOLED display in smartphones are the primary factors which are expected to boost the growth of custom display modules market.

One of the factors restraining the growth of custom display modules is the poor quality of screen display and shorter lifespan of custom display modules that can hamper the growth of custom display modules market.

The rising usage of smartphones, wearable devices, and automotive displays across verticals is expected to create growth opportunities for display vendors in the Custom Display Modules market.

Global Custom Display Modules Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The custom display modules market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, end use industry, and region. On the basis of product type, the custom display modules market can be segmented into LCD display modules, AMOLED display modules, OLED display modules, alphanumeric custom LCD display modules, medical instruments display modules and others. On the basis of application, the custom display modules market can be segmented as TV, tablets, notebooks, smartphones, monitors, wearables, and others. On the basis of end use industry, the custom display modules market can be segmented into consumer electronics, retail, automotive, healthcare, industrial, aerospace & defense, transportation, media & entertainment, and others.

By Product Type

LCD Display Modules

AMOLED Display Modules

OLED Display Modules

TFT LCD Display Modules

Others

By Application

TV

Tablets

Notebooks

Smartphones

Monitors

Wearables

Others

By End Use Industry

Consumer Electronics

Retail

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation

Media & Entertainment

Others

Global Custom Display Modules Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the key players in the global Custom Display Modules market include Phoenix Display International, Inc., Focus LCDs, Iexcellence Technology Co., Limited, V5 Semiconductors, WINSTAR Display Co., Ltd., AU Optronics Corp., Apollo Displays, Sharp Corporation, HannStar Display Corporation, LG Display, Solomon Systech Limited, Planar Systems, Microtips Technology, etc.

