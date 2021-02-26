TFT LCD modules (11-inch to 17-inch) Market – Global Upcoming Demand, Growth Analysis and Forecast till 2031

TFT LCD modules

Machines, such as ATMs and different POS terminals, that display data and information requiring a somewhat higher resolution, have integrated TFT LCD modules. In simple terms, TFT LCD modules are high resolution display devices that are controlled by electric signals. TFT LCD modules are growing as the primary machine-human interface across most industries. Manufacturers offer TFT LCD modules that operate efficiently in both, dulcet as well as harsh outdoor environments.

TFT LCD modules (11-inch to 17-inch) Market: Drivers and Challenges

There are various factors that drive the demand for TFT LCD modules. Manufacturers are teaming up to develop TFT LCD modules that are compatible with different devices and this is expected to drive the global TFT LCD modules market. A combination of graphics, symbols, alphabets numerals, and dots can be displayed on the TFT LCD modules. The nematic aspect of liquid crystal diodes enables TFT LCD modules to display bright visuals with a high contrast. Such factors are expected to drive the global TFT LCD modules market.

In TFT LCD modules, LSI is loaded for the liquid crystal diode element drive, and manufacturers also offer types of TFT LCD modules that contain a control LSI. The small size and light weight of TFT LCD modules enable the development of compact displays for various equipment. Also, the option of procuring large-sized TFT LCD modules for graphics and small-sized TFT LCD modules for basic display, with the availability of extensive upgrades, will drive the global TFT LCD modules market.

However, the customization process of TFT LCD modules is lengthy and time consuming, thus challenging the growth of the overall TFT LCD modules market. Also, strict regulatory standards set by various national and international governing bodies will slow down the overall growth of the global TFT LCD modules market.

The ever-rising trend of progress from normal display to multi-display TFT LCD modules is expected to motivate the manufacturers to accelerate the rate of research and upgrades in the global LCD TFT modules market.

TFT LCD modules (11-inch to 17-inch) Market: Segmentation

On the basis of component, the global TFT LCD modules market can be segmented into the following:

Backlight Panels

Color Filters

Black Matrices

ITO Common Electrodes

Thin-Film Transistors

Storage Capacitors

Lamps

Backlight Modules

Others

On the basis of application, the global TFT LCD modules market can be segmented into the following:

Factory Automation Equipment

Home Automation Equipment

Medical Equipment

Avionics

Transportation

Point of Sale Terminals

Automated Teller Machines

Video Broadcast and Monitoring

Digital Signage

Others

On the basis of upgradable features, the global TFT LCD modules market can be segmented into the following:

Standard Adherence

Lifespan

Picture Quality

Visibility

Outdoor Environment Use

Touch Panel

On the basis of principal resolution, the global TFT LCD modules market can be segmented into the following:

640 x 480

800 x 600

1024 x 768

1280 x 1024

1600 x 1200

1920 x 1200

On the basis of format, the global TFT LCD modules market can be segmented into the following:

Standard Format TFT LCD Modules

Wide Format TFT LCD Modules

Specialty Format TFT LCD Modules

TFT LCD modules (11-inch to 17-inch) Market: Regional Outlook

Among all the regions, North America holds the largest market share of the global TFT LCD modules market and is anticipated to maintain a steady growth rate over the forecast period. The growth of TFT LCD modules market in North America is attributed to the ever-rising trend of factory automation and the rise in disposable income in commercial, industrial and residential sectors. Southeast Asian and Other Asia Pacific economies are expected to register a significant growth rate in the TFT LCD modules market.

China is also expected to generate a steady growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the ever-increasing presence of TFT LCD modules market participants in the region.

TFT LCD modules (11-inch to 17-inch) Market: Key Players

Few of the major players operating in the global TFT LCD modules market include WINSTAR Display Co., Ltd.; Innolux Corporation; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Microtips Technology USA; LEADTEK; Omron Corporation; Honeywell International Inc.; Raystar Optronics, Inc.; Truly Semiconductors Ltd.; MikroElectronika d.o.o.; Matrix Orbital Corp.; and 4D Systems, among others.

