Labor Management Software Market – Global Upcoming Demand, Growth Analysis and Forecast till 2031

Global Labor Management Software Market: Introduction

A labor management software is an application designed to manage staff or human resources in a distribution center. Labor management software is an important component of critical supply chain execution suite of applications. Labor management software deals with task management, scheduling, time and attendance, and monitoring of indirect time. In the retail sector, labor management software may perform these functions with surface similarity, but the functions would operate at a store level.

Labor management software allows regional and store managers to factor in staff capacity, availability and budget constraints to automated labor scheduling and planning. Several types of labor management software are available with a wide range of capabilities. The labor management software are either reactive or predictive. The reactive labor management software tells the management about the work that has been done by the workforce within the warehouse or a store. These software are informative but they are not as effective as the predictive labor management software applications.

The predictive labor management software applications predict the duration of the time required to perform a particular task or a process. Hence, with the help of predictive labor management software application, an associate can be kept informed throughout the day about their progress versus the expected standard.

Global Labor Management Software Market: Drivers and Challenges

Increasing demand for cloud-based enterprise applications and their easy access through smartphones are some of the major factors driving the growth of the labor management software market. Earlier the workforce management was carried out through spreadsheets or manually, which was time consuming. But the introduction of IoT labor management software has the job easy by enhancing capabilities. This factor is likely to fuel the growth of the labor management software market. Labor management software has application in various industry verticals, which is another factor expected to drive the growth of the market for labor management software. Moreover, advancements in industrial IT infrastructure is also expected to fuel the growth of the labor management software market during the forecast period.

However, high deployment cost of the labor management software is one of the key factors restraining the growth of the market. Lack of awareness of the operational effectiveness and other benefits of the technologically advanced systems is another factor projected to have a negative impact on the growth of the labor management software market over the forecast period.

Global Labor Management Software Market: Segmentation

The global labor management software market can be segmented on the basis of deployment, enterprise type, industry and region.

By deployment, the global labor management software market is segmented into:

On-premise

Cloud

By enterprise, the global labor management software market is segmented into:

Large enterprise

Small and medium enterprise

By industry, the global labor management software market is segmented into:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Utilities

Others

Global Labor Management Software Market: Competition Landscape

Key Developments

In November 2017, Kronos Incorporated introduced an advanced version of labor management software through machine learning and artificial intelligence. This is expected to be a profitable step for the company and alter the industry.

