Smart Street Lighting Systems Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights & Forecast till 2031

Global Smart street lighting systems Market: Overview

With the constant adoption of new technologically advanced products across different areas of operation, the adoption of smart street lighting system is also increasing rapidly as it is a connected lighting Considering today’s initiatives by government and other private organizations for establishing smart city projects, the demand for smart street lighting system is expected to grow significantly over the coming years. The manufacturers of smart street lighting system are focusing on delivering lighting which will help in solving the problems while constructing transportation infrastructure so that the traffic management is performed smoothly. Also, smart street lights are increasingly demanded as the cities can save on costs for lighting.

Energy efficient lighting systems are the main feature in the smart street lighting system. Smart street lighting systems are made up of components including (light emitting diode) LED lamps, sensors, and control units. These components are equipped in each of the lamp poles and also to the designated cluster of lamp poles. Using this component in a connected manner, the centralized communication is carried out for controlling the smart street lighting systems. In addition to this, the popularity of the smart street lighting systems is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to increase in adoption of environmental friendly products as these lights reduce the greenhouse gas emission.

Global Smart street lighting systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

The primary factor responsible for the growth of smart street lighting system is increasing the adoption of these systems across developing countries such as India, China, and others for the projects such as the smart city. The other feature of smart street lighting systems such as real-time analysis of the lightning is also responsible for fuelling the demand for smart street lighting systems. Also, using this collected data, the detection and maintenance of lighting failure problems are solved quickly which ultimately results in saving time.

The smart street lighting systems market is also expected to be driven by the fact that using these lights the total operational cost is reduced significantly as the manpower required for maintenance and check-ups of lighting is saved significantly. In addition to this, the smart street lighting systems are handled using the centralized management system and also the parameters including light, temperature, voltage, current, etc. are continuously monitored.

On the other hand, high price and lack of technical expertise required for maintenance and deployment of smart street lighting system are some of the major challenges for the growth of the market.

Global Smart street lighting systems Market: Segmentation

The global Smart street lighting system market is segmented on the basis of the end user, connectivity and region.

Segmentation Based on Connectivity:

On the basis of connectivity, the smart street lighting system market is segmented into wired and wireless.

Segmentation Based on End User:

On the basis of end user, the smart street lighting system market is segmented into the Traditional & Other Renewable Energy, Solar.

Segmentation Based on Region:

On the basis of region, the smart street lighting system market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Eastern Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, and MEA.

Global Smart street lighting systems Market: Industry Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global smart street lighting systems market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hubbell Lighting, Inc., General Electric, OSRAM, Acuity Brands Lighting, and others. Smart street lighting systems manufacturers are continuously focusing on innovations in their products. This strategy is followed by key vendors for sustaining themselves in the increasing global competition.

