Mangosteen Extract Market – Key Regions, Company Profile, Challenges & Forecast 2031

Global Mangosteen Extract Market Overview

Mangosteen fruit, also known as the purple mangosteen, is native to the Island of Southeast Asia. Mangosteen extract contains high polyphenol content and has disease preventive properties. The demand for mangosteen extract in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to increase in the forecast period owing to its anti-cancer and anti-bacterial effects. Mangosteen extract has been used as an anti-inflammatory agent for decades in Southeast Asian countries.

Mangosteen extract is rich in minerals, vitamins and nutrients, which help in boosting the immune system by protecting the body from aliments that deteriorate the immune system. Further, mangosteen extract offers diabetes control and maintains heart health. It is also effective in treating diarrhea and dysentery. The mangosteen extract has enormous opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry, and its market is expected to boost in the forecast period.

However, there are a few adverse health effects of mangosteen extract are noticed like consumption xanthones found in herbal supplements may slow the process of blood clotting. Researchers and manufacturers have the opportunity to increase the sales of mangosteen extract by reducing possible side-effects and increasing its end use in the food and pharmaceutical industry.

Global mangosteen extract market is likely to register an average higher-digit CAGR over forecast period

The global market of mangosteen extract is likely to increase in the upcoming forecast period because of its three primary end-use industries including food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry. According to Fact.MR, its market is likely to grow with an average higher-digit CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in the forecast period. APEJ dominated the global market for mangosteen extract in 2018.North America and Europe region is expected to witness a sizable rise in the overall sales of mangosteen extract. Countries including China, the U.S., India and Southeast Asia countries are expected to witness a significant market share of mangosteen extract as manufacturing companies and research facilities for mangosteen extract are concentrated in these countries.

Increasing demand for mangosteen extract in cosmetic industry

The anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, anti-allergy, anti-fungal and anti-oxidant properties of mangosteen extract helps in suppressing the risk of numerous conditions, such as skin aging, skin inflammation, allergies, eczema and bacterial infections. Mangosteen extract is used in various cosmetic products such as hair care (conditioners, shampoos & styling), skincare (facial cleansing, facial care, baby care, body care), and sun care (sun protection, after-sun & self-tanning).

The demand for mangosteen extract in cosmetic industry is expected to increase with higher CAGR than that of the pharmaceutical industry due to its primary application in a variety of cosmetic products. Further, xanthones promotes microcirculation of blood, which improves the appearance of skin liveliness and glow.

Global mangosteen extract market segmentation

The global mangosteen extract market can be segmented into form, end-use industry, packaging type and extract part. By form, the global mangosteen extract market can be categorized into power and liquid form. The global mangosteen extract market can be segmented by its end-use industry such as food pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry. By extract part of the mangosteen extract, its global market can be segmented into xanthones and white pulp extract.

In packaging type segment, mangosteen extract market is segmented into bulk and tetra packaging. Mangosteen extract market can be segmented by nature including synthetic and organic. The global mangosteen extract market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Emerging Countries.

Global mangosteen extract key market players

The global market for mangosteen extract comprises several developers, who are primarily converging on developing advanced version of mangosteen extract mainly for cosmatic and pharmaceutical products. Some key market participants are Premier Specialties Inc., Carrubba Inc., Dermalab, Naturalin, Shenzhen Sendi Biotechnology Co.Ltd., Wuhan Fortuna Chemical Co. Ltd., Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients Co., Ltd., Wuhan Yuancheng Gongchuang Technology Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Kingsci Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Xi’an Changyue Phytochemistry Co., Ltd., Xi’an DN Biology Co., Ltd., Andy Biotech (Xi’an) Co., Ltd. and Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp., among other prominent players.

